The “Emergency Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Emergency Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Emergency lightening ensures that the lighting is provided consistently and automatically for a sufficient amount of time at times of power outage or certain emergency situations that enables the people trapped in such blackout situations to evacuate safely. This report segments the market by Light Source (LED, Fluorescent, and Incandescent), End-user Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial and other end users segments), and Region.

Market Overview:

The Emergency Lighting Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.22%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing demand, for energy-efficient. Lighting systems across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, is driving the growth of low power consumption bulbs in the emergency lighting system.

– The growing emphasis on strict fire and safety regulations by governments across the world is driving the market. For instance, the regulations, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Code of Federal Regulations, NFPA 70 – National Electric Code, NFPA 101 – Life Safety Code, International Fire Code, NFPA 1997 5-9.3, and Standard Fire Prevention Code 1999, are some of the regulations for testing and maintaining â€˜Exit and Emergency Lightingâ€™ systems, across the world.

– The growing number of construction projects across the world is promoting the growth prospect for emergency lighting. According to CSCEC, the newly added housing construction area in China increased by over 43% from 2015 to 2018.

– the government regulations for industrial emergency lighting are driving the growth of the market. For instance, Larson Electronics launched a vast line of portable LED lighting systems for use in industrial and combustible environments. These explosion proof LED units can be used in Class I, II, and III flammable environments, hazardous locations, and confined spaces. Major Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips NV

Emerson Electric Co

Legrand SA

Hubbell Lighting Inc

Zumtobel Group AG

Acuity Brands Inc

Eaton Corporation PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Beghelli SpA

Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited

Daisalux, SAU

Diehl Stiftung & Co KG

Fulham Co. Inc

Myers Group

Toshiba Corporation

Lutron Electronics

Taurac