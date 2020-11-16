The “Emergency Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Emergency Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Emergency lightening ensures that the lighting is provided consistently and automatically for a sufficient amount of time at times of power outage or certain emergency situations that enables the people trapped in such blackout situations to evacuate safely. This report segments the market by Light Source (LED, Fluorescent, and Incandescent), End-user Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial and other end users segments), and Region.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
LED’s are Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– The increasing government policies, such as ban in the usage of incandescent light, and the energy efficient and cost-saving nature of LEDs, are increasing the penetration of LEDs. Moreover, LEDs are highly controllable, as the integrity for LEDs can vary based on the requirements when integrated with a driver.
– For instance, in April 2018, the Council of Australian Governments Energy Ministers announced to replace halogen lamps with LED lamps, to improve energy efficiency.
– Also the Indian government’s initiative of ‘AHO’ i.e. Automatic Headlamp On is a safety measure used in two-wheelers in which headlights are kept on throughout the day that makes the spotting of the two-wheelers easy even there is a sudden clouding.
– LEDs in the industrial environment can provide saving up to 70%. As LEDs are highly controllable, the integration of LEDs with the security industry is expected to have a significant impact on the emergency lighting market.
Asia Pacific region is Expected to Register a Faster Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate, over the forecast period. The government in the Asia-pacific countries is actively promoting the adoption of emergency lighting, which is leading to the growth of the market.
– Various government flagship programs, including Housing for All, Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT), Make in India, and Power for All, are expected to drive the growth of emergency lighting in this region.
– The rapid urbanization in the developing countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is also leading to an increase in constructions. There is a significant infrastructure spending in Australia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Emergency Lighting Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increasing Penetration of LED across Diversified Industrial Applications
4.5.2 Technological Advancements in the Lighting Industry
4.5.3 Growing Construction Industry, Globally
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Huge Capital Investment and Operational Cost
4.7 Market Opportunities
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Light Source
5.1.1 LED
5.1.2 Fluroscent Lamps
5.1.3 High Intensity discharge (HID) Lamps
5.2 End-User
5.2.1 Industrial
5.2.2 Residential
5.2.3 Commercial(Office, Malls, etc.)
5.2.4 Other End-users( Railways, Aircrafts, etc.)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.2 Emerson Electric Co
6.1.3 Legrand SA
6.1.4 Hubbell Lighting Inc
6.1.5 Zumtobel Group AG
6.1.6 Acuity Brands Inc
6.1.7 Eaton Corporation PLC
6.1.8 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.9 Beghelli SpA
6.1.10 Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited
6.1.11 Daisalux, SAU
6.1.12 Diehl Stiftung & Co KG
6.1.13 Fulham Co. Inc
6.1.14 Myers Group
6.1.15 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.16 Lutron Electronics
6.1.17 Taurac
6.1.18 Digital Lumens
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
