The “LED Chips Market Size Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. LED Chips Market Size market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352869

Scope of the Report:

The design process of the LED chips has directly influenced factors, such as temperature, luminescence efficiency, wavelength, that reduced the overall operational costs. Further, with the improvements in the lighting technology of power LED chips, there is increased adoption of the LED solutions. Thus, with the rapid enhancement in the applications of the LED solution, innovation and consumption are expected to increase in the upcoming years, driving the LED Chips market.

Market Overview:

The LED Chips Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.76% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The global LED chips market is currently observing a high demand owing to the new applications such as illumination and LCD backlighting. The emission of carbon from the LED-based lighting is relatively less as compared to competitive technologies such as halogen and incandescent light.

– The other primary driver behind global LED Chip growth is the rise of LED niche lighting, in the fields of fishing lighting, healthcare lighting, marine, horticulture lighting, and harbor lighting. For instance, In 2017, horticultural LED lighting increased, in particular in China.

– With technological changes and advanced research and development, the cost of manufacturing LED has also decreased, this has significantly reduced the average selling price (ASP) of LEDs and making them a preferred choice among consumers.

– In the consumer electronics industry particularly TV display application there has been a drastic shift in the usage of LED to OLED (Organic Light-emitting diode), n and is further expected to penetrate more into the market. Such trend might hinder the volume growth of the LED market and so the LED Chip market. Major Key Players:

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Nichia Corporation

Philips Lumileds Lighting Company

Epistar Corporation

SemiLEDS

Bridgelux Inc.

TOYODA GOSEI Co.

Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd

Samsung Electronics

Cree, Inc.