The “LED Chips Market Size Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. LED Chips Market Size market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The design process of the LED chips has directly influenced factors, such as temperature, luminescence efficiency, wavelength, that reduced the overall operational costs. Further, with the improvements in the lighting technology of power LED chips, there is increased adoption of the LED solutions. Thus, with the rapid enhancement in the applications of the LED solution, innovation and consumption are expected to increase in the upcoming years, driving the LED Chips market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive is Expected to Hold Major Market Share
– Rising concern about the need for a better lighting system, cost-effective, and less power consumption are the key factors for driving the LED market in automotive end users.
– For instance, a LED lamp mainly consumes only 1/10 of electricity consumed by an incandescent lamp. In this context, the EU has officially recognized LED headlamps as an energy-efficient technology.
– Huge demands for LED Chips is expected from the US and Asian regions like South Korea, China and, Taiwan particularly for LED Chips due to the significant productions of automotive and hybrid cars and the availability of the Chips manufacturing the material in that region.
Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate
– Geographically, Asia Pacific has a positive demand growth for consumer electronics and automobiles where the rapid changes in technology are resulting in high performance. Thus the need for high and medium power LEDs is expected to grow where chips have a crucial role in the design of the end product.
– The region has been the largest market of consumer electronics considering the rising disposable income, rapid urbanization and a shift in spending habits. Till June 2018, China generated the highest revenue from the consumer electronics (washing machines, dishwashers and coffee machines) compared to other developed nations like US, Germany. The automotive sector in Asia-Pacific also seems to grow considering the demographic and macroeconomic changes.
– There has been a rising demand from South Korea and Taiwan, particularly for LED chip due to the large productions of consumer electronics like TV, tablets, and monitors. Australia, among the top 10 LED importers in the world also contributes to the growth of the LED Chip market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
LED Chips Market Size Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Backlighting Application of Devices Boosting The LED Chip Market
4.3.2 R&D Investments And Government Initiatives
4.3.3 Power Efficiency Of LED Chips
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing adoption of OLEDs in consumer electronics
4.4.2 High initial cost
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Lateral Chip
5.2 Vertical Chip
5.3 Flip Chip
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Application
6.1.1 Backlighting
6.1.2 Illumination
6.1.3 Automotive
6.1.4 Signs and Signals
6.1.5 Other Applications
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
7.1.2 Nichia Corporation
7.1.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting Company
7.1.4 Epistar Corporation
7.1.5 SemiLEDS
7.1.6 Bridgelux Inc.
7.1.7 TOYODA GOSEI Co.
7.1.8 Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd
7.1.9 Samsung Electronics
7.1.10 Cree, Inc.
7.1.11 Formosa Epitaxy
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
