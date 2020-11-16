The “Network Traffic Analysis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Network Traffic Analysis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352868

Scope of the Report:

Network traffic analysis is the process of recording, reviewing and analyzing network traffic for the purpose of performance, security and/or general network operations and management. With the evolving nature of the attacks, many technology experts estimate that in 2019, network-based micro-breaches may be small enough to evade even the most advanced detection systems ever built. It is also known that deploying network traffic analysis solutions reaps a rapid ROI when compared to endpoint and sandbox solutions.

Market Overview:

The Global Network Traffic Analysis Market is estimated to have a CAGR of 13.87 % over the forecast period (2019-2024). Network administrators are facing with a dynamic environment, owing to the rising number of system applications and an increasing amount of mobile end devices that are often employee-owned (BYOD), amount of transferred data in corporate and WAN networks, with data rates of up to ten gigabits, distributed infrastructure, virtualizations, and cloud services. These trends have created a huge demand for stability and improved administration of networks.

– There is a rapid growth in the cyber threat in the recent past. For instance, according to IBM, small and mid-sized businesses are hit by 62% of all cyber-attacks, about 4,000 per day, according to IBM.

– Further, the US National Cyber Security Alliance has stated that 60% of small companies are unable to sustain their businesses over six months after a cyber attack. Such high risks with networks and increasing awareness are expected to increase the share of the network security market and bolster the adoption of network traffic analysis solutions.

– Increasing cloud traffic has resulted in increased concerns about network security across businesses, which is driving the need for managing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and maintaining the quality of experience (QoE).

Major Key Players:

Netreo Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

IpswITCh Inc.

Netmon Inc.

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp. PVT. LTD.)

Flowmon Networks A.S.

GreyCortex S.R.O.

Genie Networks Ltd.

Netscout Systems Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation