The “Network Traffic Analysis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Network Traffic Analysis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352868
Scope of the Report:
Network traffic analysis is the process of recording, reviewing and analyzing network traffic for the purpose of performance, security and/or general network operations and management. With the evolving nature of the attacks, many technology experts estimate that in 2019, network-based micro-breaches may be small enough to evade even the most advanced detection systems ever built. It is also known that deploying network traffic analysis solutions reaps a rapid ROI when compared to endpoint and sandbox solutions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352868
Key Market Trends:
BFSI Sector is expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwans Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million due to malware.
– With the aim to secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent these network attacks.
– Owing to the presence of large networking framework, coupled with critical data, the BFSI sector in the region is faced with a number of data breaches and cyber attacks due to the large customer base that the industry serves.
North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate
– North America is the home to the largest companies, data center operators, and service providers. With all these sectors witnessing a greater investment in deploying advanced network capabilities and operating critical communication networks, the demand for network monitoring and traffic analysis has been on the rise.
– The government has also been instrumental in aiding market growth. For instance, in the Utilities Industry, the US government mandated the adoption of version 5 of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) as the cybersecurity standard, whereas the healthcare industry abides by HIPPA requirements for securing data.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352868
Network Traffic Analysis Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence Of Network Traffic Analysis As The Key To Cyber Security
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Higher Access Internet Speed
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rapidly Evolving Nature of Cyber Threats
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud-Based
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 IT and Telecom
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Energy and Power
5.2.5 Retail
5.2.6 Others End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Netreo Inc.
6.1.2 Dynatrace LLC
6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
6.1.5 IpswITCh Inc.
6.1.6 Netmon Inc.
6.1.7 ManageEngine (Zoho Corp. PVT. LTD.)
6.1.8 Flowmon Networks A.S.
6.1.9 GreyCortex S.R.O.
6.1.10 Genie Networks Ltd.
6.1.11 Netscout Systems Inc.
6.1.12 CA Technologies Inc.
6.1.13 SolarWinds Corporation
6.1.14 Kentik Technologies Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Smart Air Purifier Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Garcinia Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025
Aerial Work Platform Truck Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024
Internet Radios Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Pyrotechnics Device Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025
Backup Restore Software Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Assembly Workstation Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Lateral Transfer Devices Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Electric Power Distribution Automation Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025
SLAM Robots Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Eye Drops & Lubricants Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co