The “Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Current communication data rates in local networks range from 10/100 Mbps in Ethernet to 1 Gbps in fiber distributed data interface (FDDI) and Gigabit Ethernet (GigE). However, the increasing demand for internet protocol-based services including voice, video, and data requires higher speeds and greater bandwidth, leading to the emergence of 10 GigE local area networks, especially in the enterprise. The 10 GigE is also emerging in storage area network applications, including switch-to-switch links for very high-speed connections between switches inside data centres and between buildings.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Telecommunication Sector is expected to hold a Significant Market Share
– The demand for data centers is drastically increasing, owing to the rising internet and smartphone penetration. For instance, in July 2017, Bridge Data Centres, a Singapore-based data center outsourcing company announced to invest USD 500 million in data centres over the next two years in the country to cater the rising demand. As a result, it will ascend the need for test equipment in Gigabit Ethernet, thereby boosting the market growth.
– In addition, in September 2018, Facebook announced to invest in data centers in Singapore worth USD 1 billion, which in turn is expected to open new avenues for the industry players.
– The upgrades in the mobile backhaul for the imminent launch of 5G technology drive the need for robust Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment. Hence, the rapid investment in 5G technology is expected to boost market growth over the projected period. Few top communication and electronic companies have commenced their investment toward 5G technology.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing deployment of wireless networks. Additionally, increasing population, rising smart mobile users, mounting adoption of cloud services, and big data fuels the market expansion in the region.
– The need for speed has been driven by customers growing demand for the bandwidth, which has forced many service providers and network equipment manufacturers to stretch beyond the confines of 10G and 100G.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing need for Ethernet in Manufacturing Industries
4.3.2 Growth in Mobile Backhaul
4.3.3 Adoption of Cloud Services and Big Data
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise
4.4.2 Measurement Challenges
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 1 GBE
5.1.2 10 GBE
5.1.3 25/50 GBE
5.1.4 40/100 GBE
5.1.5 200 GBE and 400 GBE
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Manufacturing
5.2.3 Telecommunication
5.2.4 Transportation and Logistics
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Anritsu Corp.
6.1.2 Spirent Communications PLC
6.1.3 Keysight Technologies Inc. (Ixia Corp. NV))
6.1.4 Viavi Solutions Inc.
6.1.5 Exfo Inc.
6.1.6 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.7 Xena Networks Inc.
6.1.8 IDEAL Industries Inc.
6.1.9 Aquantia Corp.
6.1.10 GAO Tek Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
