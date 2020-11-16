The “Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Current communication data rates in local networks range from 10/100 Mbps in Ethernet to 1 Gbps in fiber distributed data interface (FDDI) and Gigabit Ethernet (GigE). However, the increasing demand for internet protocol-based services including voice, video, and data requires higher speeds and greater bandwidth, leading to the emergence of 10 GigE local area networks, especially in the enterprise. The 10 GigE is also emerging in storage area network applications, including switch-to-switch links for very high-speed connections between switches inside data centres and between buildings.

Market Overview:

The Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The need for extra bandwidth has driven, both network service providers (NSPs) and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to embrace the Ethernet technology instead of traditional synchronous technology.

– The increasing need for Ethernet in the manufacturing industries and the adoption of cloud services and big data fuels the growth of the market.

– With the increasing demand for mobile internet, the need for higher bandwidth is rising, owing to which the telecom operators are investing rigorously in research and development.

– The emergence of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), and 5G require a robust network connection, owing to which the use of test equipment also rises.

Major Key Players:

Anritsu Corp.

Spirent Communications PLC

Keysight Technologies Inc. (Ixia Corp. NV))

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Exfo Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Xena Networks Inc.

IDEAL Industries Inc.

Aquantia Corp.