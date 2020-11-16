The “Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Machine learning (ML), a subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) in its simplest description spans a broad set of algorithms that are used to extract useful models from raw data and grew out of traditional statistics and analysis. Since it revolves around algorithms, model complexity, and computational complexity, as the market for machine learning as a service (MLaaS) is on demand as it requires the use of skilled professionals to develop these solutions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector is expected to hold the Major Market Share
– The retail industry is booming in the digital space. The revolution is started by some of the prominent companies such as Amazon and eBay that have led to huge challenges for the traditional retail business model, but also have massive potential for retailers and consumers alike.
– Retail and consumer goods companies are seeing the applicability of machine learning (ML) to drive improvements in customer service and operational efficiency. For instance, the Azure cloud is helping retail and consumer brands to improve the shopping experience by ensuring that shelves are stocked and the products are always available when, where and how the consumer wants to shop.
North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share
– North America is driven by the swift market penetration and presence of large companies, working on the technology which has influenced the growth of the market in the region.
– North America commands the machine learning services over other key regions on account of rapid integration of machine learning as a service with big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced technologies. The region having headquarters of some of the to topnotch companies for machine learning as a service adds to its benefit.
– Companies based in North America for instance, news organizations such as the Associated Press, are increasingly publishing new articles and stories written by software, instead of journalists. At the same time, Google is training its AI software, DeepMind, to detect two common types of eye diseases. Microsoft has been using AI for about a decade to improve its online search engine.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT and Automation
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services
4.3.3 Rising Demand of Digitalization across multiple End-User Segments
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Privacy & Data Security Concerns
4.4.2 Need for Skilled Professionals
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Marketing & Advertisement
5.1.2 Predictive Maintenance
5.1.3 Automated Network Management
5.1.4 Fraud Detection & Risk Analytics
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 IT & Telecom
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Government
5.3.7 BFSI
5.3.8 Other End-Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Google LLC
6.1.4 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.5 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.7 Yottamine Analytics LLC
6.1.8 Amazon Web Services Inc.
6.1.9 BigML Inc.
6.1.10 Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.
6.1.11 PurePredictive Inc.
6.1.12 Sift Science Inc.
6.1.13 H2O.ai Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
