Machine learning (ML), a subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) in its simplest description spans a broad set of algorithms that are used to extract useful models from raw data and grew out of traditional statistics and analysis. Since it revolves around algorithms, model complexity, and computational complexity, as the market for machine learning as a service (MLaaS) is on demand as it requires the use of skilled professionals to develop these solutions.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is expected to witness at a CAGR of over 43% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With advancements in data science and artificial intelligence, the performance of machine learning has accelerated at a rapid pace. Companies are now identifying the potential of this technology, and therefore, the adoption rate of the same is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– Artificial intelligence has emerged as an enabler for such solutions, and ML consequently plays a critical role.

– MLaaS model is expected to dominate the market, with users having an option to choose from a wide variety of solutions that are focused on different business needs.

– The increasing rate of adoption for IoT and automation systems in industries is expected to drive the growth of adoption rate for MLaaS. Industrial automation already has over a billion connected devices deployed. Owing to IoT, smart and connected technologies have increased the pace of creating vast amounts of data, which can be analyzed to gain profitable insights.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

SAS Institute Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Yottamine Analytics LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BigML Inc.

Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.

PurePredictive Inc.

Sift Science Inc.