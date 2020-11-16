The “Data Center Cooling Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Center Cooling market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352865

Scope of the Report:

The data center cooling market most commonly used methods for heat management in data centers. Data centers have become a core component organization IT infrastructure. A data center is a centralized repository for the storage, management, and dissemination of data and information, which is organized around a particular body of knowledge or pertaining to a particular business.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352865

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Witness Highest Growth

-Retail is one of the fastest-growing end-users for data center applications, globally. Rapidly increasing consumer data that is generated from various mobile applications and online activity is stored and analyzed by the retail organizations to create personalized shopping experience.

-The advent of e-commerce has further increased the demand for data storage and processing needs, creating a huge surge in demand for data center establishments. In fact, several retail establishments that have the resources to develop indigenous data centers are expanding their operations into this sector.

-For example, consider the case of Walmart Inc. Over the last five years, the company has invested millions of dollars in developing six massive server farms (each larger than 10 football fields), in order to compete with its prime rival, Amazon. The major aim of establishing these data centers is to allow Walmart to have its own internal cloud server, which can store and process consumer data, rather than renting these services.

-Such advancements among top retailers are expected to launch new data center establishments. Also, vendors who lack such resources are expected to rely on service providers, thereby increasing expansion activities in the colocation market, creating considerable opportunities for the data center cooling market over the forecast period.

Europe to Hold Major Market Share

– The economic recession has forced companies to think hard of the measures to take for reducing costs associated with data center operations. These factors have augmented the need for efficient data center cooling solutions.

– As the economy improves further, the vacancy rates will decline, and on the other hand, demand for new data centers will grow.

– Apple, Inc. spent USD 1.9 billion to build two data centers in Europe that would be entirely powered by renewable energy. The company has declared that the data centers in Ireland and Denmark will power Apple’s online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps, and Siri for customers across Europe.

– On March 2018, Ark Data Centres has announced in London that they will be adding further data centres to their existing portfolio, which will deploy indirect air cooling. These new facilities will be available to Arks existing client base, their Crown Hosting joint venture and new prospective clients.

– Redcentric’s London data centre facility is a self-contained data centre that has sophisticated monitoring systems to continuously ensure the data centres electrical, cooling, fire and security systems are providing a high-grade environment.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352865

Data Center Cooling Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry Within the Industry

4.4 Industry Policies

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Development in IT Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

5.2.2 Emergence of Green Data Centers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Investment Cost for Infrastructure

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Solution

6.1.1 Air Conditioners/Handlers

6.1.2 Chillers

6.1.3 Economizer Systems

6.1.4 Liquid Cooling Systems

6.1.5 Row/Rack/Door/Over-head Cooling Systems

6.1.6 Other Solutions

6.2 By Service

6.2.1 Installation and Deployment

6.2.2 Consulting, Support, and Maintenance Services

6.3 By End-user Verticals

6.3.1 Information Technology

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 Telecommunication

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 Government

6.3.7 Other End-users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 UK

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 Norway

6.4.2.4 Russia

6.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Australia

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 India

6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Vertiv Co.

7.1.2 Stulz GmbH

7.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.4 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems SpA

7.1.6 Asetek AS

7.1.7 Chilldyne Inc.

7.1.8 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.1.9 LiquidCool Solutions

7.1.10 CoolIT Systems Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Air Entraining Agents (Aea) Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Hybrid and Electric Car Drive Systems Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Apple Juice Concentrate Market Size Report 2020 – Global Trends, Comprehensive Insights by Growth Rate of Leading Companies, Price, Cost and Gross Margin Forecast till 2025

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Packaged Burgers Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Electric Micromanipulator Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Dental CBCT Scanners Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

All-purpose Cleaners Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Electric Ranges Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co