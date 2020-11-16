The “Discrete Semiconductor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Discrete Semiconductor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352864

Scope of the Report:

Discrete semiconductor circuits are built out of individual semiconductor components, connected together on some kind of circuit board or terminal strip. As opposed to an integrated circuit, discrete semiconductors perform a single electronic function. Discretes are categorized into diodes, transistors and several other types, and are used in a variety of applications such as voltage regulation, surge protection, switching, power conversion and more.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352864

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector Expected to Have The Highest Growth

The Automotive segment is the fastest growing segment of the overall discrete semiconductors market. The automotive sector is shifting towards electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and to reduce environmental hazards. Also, these vehicles have more semiconductor content compared to traditional automobiles.

– Electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are gradually gaining market traction, with the integration of MOSFETs and IGBTs in various industries. The automotive sector is one of the potential areas for rectifiers, MOSFETs, TVS, switching Schottky and Zener diodes, ESD protection, and optoelectronics. IGBTs are used in ignition coil driver circuits, and MOSFETs find applications in power steering and airbag systems.

– High demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry to avoid environmental hazards is a significant driver of the global discrete semiconductor market. For Instance, Tesla Motors recently introduced futuristic electric cars the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased. These cars demand greater power and energy efficiency in their mechanisms, which are fulfilled by discrete semiconductors.

– The automobile manufacturing companies generally keep a long-term agreement with the semiconductor firms to supply the required semiconductors or modules including discrete semiconductor, which is increasing the competition in the industry for the product.

– According to Green Car Congress, on November 2018, ON Semiconductor has launched new Automotive Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) which offer to improve overall performance in on-board charging (OBC) and class-leading power density, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

– Also, in February 2019, Transphorm Inc. announced that its third generation, JEDEC-qualified high voltage GaN platform had passed the Automotive Electronics Councils AEC-Q101 stress tests for automotive-grade discrete semiconductors which have the ability to perform at 175Â°C during qualification testing.

North-America Expected to Occupy a Significant Market Share

North-America has a strong foothold of vendors. Some of them include Intel, Texas Instruments, Micron technology, ON Semiconductor and many more.

– The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has led the manufacturers to look for discrete semiconductors to control the voltage regulation, protect the equipment from sudden surge and other applications ranging from power inversion to rapid battery charging. Since United States is the largest market for electric vehicles the growing electric vehicles market will, in turn, boost the discrete semiconductor market.

– Increase in demands for portable electronic products and wireless communications is expected to drive the market for the current region. For instance, on December 13, 2018, Apple is about to undergo an expansion of its operations in Austin including a one billion dollar investment to build a new campus in North Austin. The company has also announced plans to open new sites in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City and expand in cities across the United States including Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years, with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352864

Discrete Semiconductor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Rising Demand for High-energy and Power-efficient Devices

4.2.2 Demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in Line with Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles

4.2.3 Increase in the Demand for Portable Electronic Products and Wireless Communication

4.2.4 Demand for Green Energy Power Generation Drives

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Increasing Price Pressure

4.3.2 Demand for Integrated Circuits

4.3.3 Lack of Further Innovations in Technology

4.4 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Type

6.1.1 MOSFET

6.1.2 IGBT

6.1.3 Bipolar Transistor

6.1.4 Thyristor

6.1.5 Rectifier

6.1.6 Other Types

6.2 End-User

6.2.1 Automotive

6.2.2 Consumer Electronics

6.2.3 Communication

6.2.4 Industrial

6.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ABB Ltd.

7.1.2 On Semiconductor Corporation (Fairchild Semiconductor)

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG

7.1.4 STMicroelectronics NV

7.1.5 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

7.1.6 NXP Semiconductors NV (To be Acquired by Qualcomm)

7.1.7 Diodes Incorporated

7.1.8 Nexperia BV

7.1.9 Qualcomm Incorporated

7.1.10 D3 Semiconductor LLC

7.1.11 Eaton Corporation PLC

7.1.12 Hitachi Ltd.

7.1.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.1.14 Fuji Electric Corp.

7.1.15 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.1.16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Investment Analysis

8.2 Future Outlook

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automated Dispensing Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

OBD Interface Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025

Mattresses Market in Europe Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Aerosol Paints Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Growth Factors by Regions, Key Market Findings and Future Prospects, and Demand Status Analysis

loT in Smart Farming Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Regenerative Blowers Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Light Therapy Devices Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Waterproof Drones Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Cycling Sunglasses Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

Disposable Lighters Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co