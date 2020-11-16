The “Corrugated Board Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Corrugated Board Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Corrugated board packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to protect, preserve, and transport a wide range of products. Attributes such as light weight, biodegradability, and recyclability, are the advantages of this packaging that make them an essential component in todayâ€™s modern life.

The market has been segmented by End-user Industry (Processed Foods, Fresh Food and Produce, Beverages, Paper Products, Electrical Products), and Region.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Processed Food Segment Expected to occupy Significant Market Share

The demand for convenience foods is on the rise due to the busy lifestyle of people. Hence, processed food, which has a quick cooking time, attracts many consumers. The increasing population also drives the demand for processed food, which is convenient as well as healthy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employed women in the United States alone has grown from 53.6 million in 1990 to 71.9 million in 2017. These factors are increasing the need to provide high-quality packaged and processed foods to customers.

– As corrugated board packaging keeps moisture away from products and can withstand long shipping times, corrugated board packaging is increasingly being adopted by companies to offer better outcomes to customers, especially as a means of secondary or tertiary packaging.

– Further, innovations in the domain are expanding the scope of applications for corrugated cardboard packaging. Companies such as THIMM Group developed â€œCOOLandFREEZEâ€, a box made up of corrugated cardboard for temperature-controlled shipping that enables the joint transport of frozen, chilled and non-refrigerated products within one package.

– This innovative packaging ensures effective insulation and the constant refrigeration of fresh products over a period of at least 36 hours. As this corrugated cardboard packaging is a more sustainable alternative to polystyrene or plastic shipping solutions, the demand for this market is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period.

North-America Expected to Show a Significant Growth

North Americas robust financial position enables the region to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided the regional organizations a competitive edge, in the market. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major corrugated board packaging vendors, such as International Paper Company (United States), Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States) and Sealed Air Corporation (United States), among others.

– Rising awareness among consumers regarding environment-friendly products is expected to drive the demand for corrugated board packaging market in North America over the forecast period. Government initiatives for stimulating eco-friendly packaging materials coupled with the efforts from CPA (The Corrugated Packaging Alliance), a corrugated industry initiative, with the mission to encourage corrugated packaging; are providing an added impetus to the growth of this market.

– According to Asia Pulp and Papers (APP) 2017 Paper & Packaging Consumer Trends, 51% of American consider packaging waste to be a critical environmental issue. Apart from this, e-commerce revenue across all product categories are also likely to reach USD 513 billion by 2021, which will further drive the demand for corrugated board packaging in North America. Almost 95% of the North American consumer goods are transported across the globe in corrugated boxes.

– Many major cities such as California, New York, Washington, Maine and Massachusetts have banned the use of plastics containers and bags and several other single-use non-recyclable products that are harmful for the environment, which in turn, boost the demand for corrugated board packaging.

– However, at a regional scenario, with food chains such as McDonald planning to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. These factors will further augment the demand for corrugated board packaging market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

