The “Wearable Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wearable Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Wearable devices have recently received considerable interest due to their great promise for a plethora of applications. Increased research efforts are oriented towards non-invasive monitoring of human health as well as activity parameters. A wide range of wearable sensors is being developed for real-time non-invasive monitoring.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare and Fitness Sector Expected to Occupy the Highest Market Share

One of the most transformative shifts in the wearable sensor market can be seen in the healthcare sector. Digitization of products, services, and commerce models are democratizing current healthcare systems, integrating the current healthcare system with the latest technologies. This trend is surging the demand for connected health technologies such as wearables, telehealth, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and others that support targeted health and well-being services.

– From tracking air quality through inhaler use to detecting breast cancer with bra inserts, healthcare wearable devices are used in the different applications for wearables as personalized treatment or therapyâ€Š along with some pitfalls and controversies that accompany the friction on the leading edge of science. Lower regulatory hurdles, faster time to market, unmet needs of doctors to continuously obtain medical quality data from their patients, early diagnosis and some more factors continue to be the primary drivers for the market.

– The current market is dominated by large consumer health wearable companies such as Fitbit, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Gear S, Misfit, Xiaomi, and several others. There is a huge competition in the market amongst the major players. One example is the case of Microsoft, a pioneer in wearable space who has recently reported to discontinue its Band fitness tracker.

– There have been several advancements in the healthcare sector such as introducing hearables, or wireless computing earpieces, and brainwave-reading technology. For instance, Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are becoming increasingly popular with diabetic patients, who can wear the devices all the time to keep an eye on their glucose levels.

North-America expected to Occupy a Significant Market Share

North America has the highest penetration for wearable sensors as they are the early adopters of newer technology. Increasing demand across various application sectors such as wearable technology for fitness, healthcare, and security is driving the North America wearable sensors market to grow lucratively.

– The region’s dominance is due to the urge to maintain a healthy lifestyle in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Also, the increasing demand for wearable devices in the region in the consumer products sector is owing to the rising demand for wristwear and bodywear products growing in this market. A rapid increase in technological advancements in this region is also contributing to the growth of North America wearable sensors market.

– Also, owing to increasing developments and innovations by US-based companies have contributed most significantly to the market in the region and specifically in the US resulting in increasing usage of wearable devices. In the US, wearables have proven to be popular among consumers and are steadily expanding into new industries, including health care. For instance, researchers at Northwestern University generated small, sticker-like wireless biosensors that monitor important vital sign, without the need for large equipment and wiring.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

