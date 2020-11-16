The “Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Grinding and polishing are major components of the semiconductor wafer fabrication process and are often dependent on the end-user customization and packaging requirements. Grinding is generally performed for wafer thinning, while polishing ensures a smooth and damage-free surface. However, in most of the latest equipment, the grinding and polishing tasks are integrated into a single device, to overcome the drawbacks of performing these operations separately. Any kind of grinding method causes certain damage to the wafer.

Market Overview:

The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market was valued at USD 341.54 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach 434.75 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.1%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Traditional polishing and grinding equipment are becoming obsolete, and vendors are anticipating one-stop solutions that could slice, probe, and polish in a single assembly line, instead of using multiple machines that occupy a lot of land space and require high budget installation and heavy maintenance. Although such solutions are less prevalent in the market currently, they are expected to be the next generation of wafer polishing and grinding equipment, over the forecast period.

– Companies are increasingly preferring to outsource polishing and grinding operations, rather than procuring high priced semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment and setting up highly complicated manufacturing establishments for their operations. This scenario is creating a demand for semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment immensely from the third-party manufacturers, who aim to benefit from the outsourcing activities of the key companies.

– An increasing need for semiconductor miniaturization is expected to provide growth opportunities to the company. Major Key Players:

Applied Materials Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Lapmaster Wolters GmbH

Logitech Ltd.

Entrepix Inc.

Revasum Inc.

Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd. (Accretech Create Corp.)

Logomatic GmbH

Disco Corporation

Komatsu NTC Ltd.