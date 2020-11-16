The “Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Grinding and polishing are major components of the semiconductor wafer fabrication process and are often dependent on the end-user customization and packaging requirements. Grinding is generally performed for wafer thinning, while polishing ensures a smooth and damage-free surface. However, in most of the latest equipment, the grinding and polishing tasks are integrated into a single device, to overcome the drawbacks of performing these operations separately. Any kind of grinding method causes certain damage to the wafer.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
North America to Hold Significant Share
– The region is likely to remain one of the major revenue contributors to the market studied, over the forecast period, as fabless companies (indirect), integrated device manufacturers, and foundries are increasing several activities for semiconductor wafer manufacturers.
– For instance, five leading firms formed the U.S based consortium to pursue the transition to 450 mm wafers. The consortium includes some major firms such as Intel, IBM, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SAMSUNG, and Global Foundries. This consortium focuses on developing and manufacturing the required equipment to process 450 mm wafers. The increase in wafer sizes will be one of the key trends which will gain traction in the semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market over the forecast period.
– The technological advancements in consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and the development of smart home devices and wearables in the region are driving the need for small integrated circuits. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for wafer polishing and grinding equipment.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth
– Asia-Pacific offers a wide range of opportunities to the markets growth, compared to other parts of the world. The market in the region witnessed high demand from Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), owing to increasing consolidation in the fab market.
– Many market players are consolidating to withstand the ongoing wave of vertical integration. In countries like China, the government policies that boost the semiconductor industry are increasingly creating opportunities for expansion for the semiconductor materials industry, which is, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.
– For instance, the policy framework released by the State Council of the Peoples Republic of China aimed to make advanced semiconductor manufacturing solutions, a technology-priority across the semiconductor industry.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics
4.3.2 Increasing Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity Regarding Manufacturing
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia Pacific
5.1.4 Rest of World
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Applied Materials Inc.
6.1.2 Ebara Corporation
6.1.3 Lapmaster Wolters GmbH
6.1.4 Logitech Ltd.
6.1.5 Entrepix Inc.
6.1.6 Revasum Inc.
6.1.7 Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd. (Accretech Create Corp.)
6.1.8 Logomatic GmbH
6.1.9 Disco Corporation
6.1.10 Komatsu NTC Ltd.
6.1.11 Okamoto Corporation
7. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
