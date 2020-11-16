The “Self Storage Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Self Storage Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The self-storage industry is an industry in which storage space, such as rooms, lockers, containers, and/or outdoor space, also known as “storage units” is rented to tenants, usually on a short-term basis. Self-storage tenants include businesses and individuals. Self-Storage Software is a type of management software with user-friendly & flexible functions to meet the needs of small to large facilities. Some of the leading self-storage software provides features, such as facility maps, specialized payment options, online access for customers, and gate access integration as well.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Based Self-Storage Software to Gain Popularity in the Near Future
The cloud-based self-storage software, which has the centralized database hosted online, is gaining popularity among the enterprises because of its numerous advantages.
– The cloud-based self-storage software solutions can import the data globally for all business units. They also offer flexibility, providing access from anywhere at any time.
– Additionally, the economic and operational benefits make the trend of emerging cloud-based self-storage software and applications one of the major factors contributing to the market’s growth.
– Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including the self-storage operators, are rapidly adopting the cloud-based computing solutions. According to the â€œApp Developer Magazineâ€, the global adoption of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) increased from 62% to 79%, in 2017.
North America Region is Expected to be the Hold Largest Market Share
The North America region is expected to occupy a significant market share in the self-storage software market, in the forecast period, with the United States leading the market. The dominance of the region is due to the growing adoption of the advanced technologies.
– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of self-storage software providers, which is anticipated to drive the market in the region.
– Self-storage was first introduced in the North American region, in 2000. It is anticipated that, in the US alone, more than 2.63 billion square feet of rentable space is available across more than 54,000 storage facilities.
– Factors, such as growing number of storage facilities and the introduction of light versions of the self-storage software with fewer features and lower prices, are expected to contribute to this markets growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Self Storage Software Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 SELF-STORAGE SOFTWARE MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET DYNAMICS
6.1 Introduction to Self-Storage Software Market Dynamics
6.2 Self-Storage Software Market Drivers
6.2.1 Increasing Competition in Self-Storage Market
6.2.2 Emergence of Cloud Based Self-Storage Software and Mobile Applications
6.3 Self-Storage Software Market Restraints
6.3.1 Cyber Security Concerns Regarding Payment Process Through the Software App
6.4 Self-Storage Software Market Challenges
6.5 Self-Storage Software Market Opportunities
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 Segmentation by Size of Enterprise
7.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
7.1.2 Large Enterprises
7.2 Segmentation by Type
7.2.1 PC-Based
7.2.2 Cloud Based
7.3 Geography
7.3.1 North America
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.3 Asia Pacific
7.3.4 South America
7.3.5 Middle East and Africa
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 COMPANY PROFILES
8.1.1 Corrigo Incorporated (Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated )
8.1.2 U-Haul International Inc.
8.1.3 Self-Storage Pro Inc.
8.1.4 DOMICO Software
8.1.5 SiteLink Software LLC
8.1.6 DHS Software Solutions
8.1.7 RADical Systems (UK) Ltd.
8.1.8 Sentinel Systems
8.1.9 storEDGE
8.1.10 Syrasoft LLC
8.1.11 QuikStor Security & Software
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9.1 Investment Analysis
9.2 Future of the Market
