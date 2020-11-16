The “Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Anti Counterfeit Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Anti-counterfeiting packaging is incorporated to prevent imitation and confirms the safety of the goods. These measurements are taken by companies to help them minimize losses due to counterfeiting, in-terms of revenue and loyalty. The counterfeiting industry is flourishing, and it is not just the consumer goods market that is affected. There has been an increase in the counterfeit prescription drugs, car parts, and technologies, such as cell phone batteries, flooding the market, in recent years.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare to Drive the Market Demand
– Counterfeit pharmaceutical is one of the most lucrative sectors of the global trade in illegally copied goods. Fake drugs harm or kill millions across the world and inflict serious damage on the brand names and bottom lines of big pharmaceutical manufacturers.
– Lifesaving drugs are also not exempt from the trade in fake medicines. In November 2017, the WHO estimated that fake medicine accounts for 10% of a USD 300 billion industry in low and middle-income countries.
– Growing public use of online pharmacies, along with a new mass producer of counterfeit medicines, has widened the market for falsified drugs. According to the WHO estimates, around 50% of the drugs for sale on the internet are fake.
Regulations Have Assisted North America to Hold Major Share
– North America is one of the most significant markets in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Increasing consumer demand for food and beverages, healthcare products, cosmetics, and electronics is expected to contribute extensively to the growth of this market.
– Consumers are increasingly demanding for transparency, which results in a significant rise in the traceability of these products. The region has US whose counterfeit goods exceed USD 1 trillion annually, based on the value of goods seized by law enforcement, as per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Presence of refined anti-counterfeit regulation has helped the market resulting in increased market share.
– Thus, in order to cater to the growing demand, manufacturers are integrating innovative technologies in equipment with specific functionalities for efficient identification and tracing of products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Booming E-commerce Industry
4.3.2 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High-initial Costs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Trace and Track
5.1.2 Tamper-evident
5.1.3 Covert
5.1.4 Overt
5.1.5 Forensic Markers
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
5.2.3 Industrial and Automotive
5.2.4 Consumer Electronics
5.2.5 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.1.2 CCL Industries Inc.
6.1.3 3M Company
6.1.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
6.1.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation
6.1.6 Sicpa Holding SA
6.1.7 AlpVision SA
6.1.8 Applied Dna Sciences Inc.
6.1.9 Uflex Limited
6.1.10 Authentix, Inc.
6.1.11 Ampacet Corporation
6.1.12 PharmaSecure Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
