The “Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Anti Counterfeit Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is incorporated to prevent imitation and confirms the safety of the goods. These measurements are taken by companies to help them minimize losses due to counterfeiting, in-terms of revenue and loyalty. The counterfeiting industry is flourishing, and it is not just the consumer goods market that is affected. There has been an increase in the counterfeit prescription drugs, car parts, and technologies, such as cell phone batteries, flooding the market, in recent years.

Market Overview:

The anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at USD 4300 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10785 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 17.48% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The evolving regulatory landscape for the protection of authenticity of life-critical products, technological advancements in improving anti-theft measures, increasing diversity in the ongoing threats, and the need for brand protection, have been instrumental in fuelling the growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging technologies.

– The introduction of regulations, such as the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement by the United States and the labeling and serialization measures by the EU Commission is expected to positively impact the market in the developed economies, over the forecast period.

– According to the International Trade Administration, in 2016, the global value for counterfeit drugs was valued in between USD 75 and 200 billion, which is an indicator of a severe threat to the consumerâ€™s health worldwide. The developing economies, which are also known to be the major importers of drugs are the most affected regions due to this trade.

– Countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Turkey have introduced procedures designed to tighten the supply chain security for the pharmaceuticals industry. Silicon dioxide based tags are being used as it is affirmed by the US Food and Drug Administration as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) and is considered fit for human consumption. Major Key Players:

