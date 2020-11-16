The “Car Rack Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Car Rack market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Car racks are the combination of bars that are attached to the roof or back of the car for carrying luggage, bicycles, etc. They allow the user to use the interior space to its full by transporting the objects to the rooftop. The car racks are used to increase the luggage-carrying capacity of the given vehicle.
The global car rack market has been segmented by application and geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Roof Box – Second Fastest Growing Segment
The roof box segment was valued at USD 264.41 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.22%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
Roof boxes are built and designed with a variety of materials, features, and sizes.
In September 2018, Thule Group officially unveiled Thule Vector and Thule Force XT cargo boxes at Automechanika. A roof box is ideal for families on vacation, as it can carry luggage, outdoor gear, and bulky loads. The company also offers the Thule Motion XT, which comes in four sizes, ranging from 300 to up to 610 liters. It has smart features, like SlideLock system with separate locking and opening functions, and is easy to mount, due to the pre-installed PowerClick quick-mount system.
Some people prefer roof top cargo luggage travel bag instead of boxes, due to its soft covers that allow travelers to carry objects, which may be oddly shaped and not fit under the hardcover cargo carriers. Due to the use of vinyl materials, these bags are waterproof and can be folded flat when not in use, for simpler storage. However, these bags are not ideal for sharp or delicate objects.
The price of roof cargo bags varies from USD 50 to USD 200, whereas the roof boxes cost more than USD 300, depending on the dimension and load carrying capacity.
Thule Group, Yakima, Inno Advanced Car Racks (CAR MATE MFG CO. LTD), and Malone Auto Racks offer roof boxes, globally. Inno offers cargo boxes in four series, namely, Phantom Series, Wedge Series, Shadow Series, and Ridge Series.
North America â€“ Dominated the Market
In 2018, the global car rack market was dominated by North America. The region accounted for 48.09% of the global market. The North American region was dominated by the US.
Some of the major factors driving the growth of the US market are growing demand for vehicles by the tourism sector (car rental and taxi services), increasing demand for recreational vehicles (rise in demand for recreational travels among the consumers), and a large number of young people moving out to different cities in the United States for studies and work.
According to the US Travel Association, the number of domestic leisure trips accounted for 1,821.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach over 1,900 million by 2022. Nowadays, people in the country are opting for road trips and water sport activities during their vacations and holidays, which in turn is driving the demand for the roof rack, roof box, bike car rack, and watersport carrier in the country.
– In the United States, cycling has increased over the past three years. According to SFIA, about 8.7 million people participated in mountain/non-paved surface cycling compared to 8.04 million people in 2014.
– Additionally, the number of participants in recreational kayaking in the country increased from about 7.3 million in 2011 to over 11 million by the end of 2018, as per SFIA.
– According to the National Ski Areas Association, the number of skier/snowboard visits in the country increased from 51 million in 2012 to reach over 53 million in 2018.
Allen Sports, Rhino Racks, Thule, Yakima, Saris, and Kuat are prominent players that offer different car racks in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
