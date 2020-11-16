The “Car Rack Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Car Rack market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352857

Scope of the Report:

Car racks are the combination of bars that are attached to the roof or back of the car for carrying luggage, bicycles, etc. They allow the user to use the interior space to its full by transporting the objects to the rooftop. The car racks are used to increase the luggage-carrying capacity of the given vehicle.

The global car rack market has been segmented by application and geography.

Market Overview:

The global car rack market was valued at USD 1,322.05 million in 2018 and is expected to project a CAGR of 6.90%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are demand for extra luggage space and increasing enthusiasm for recreational activities and tourism. However, quality (formation of rust and corrosion in low-quality racks) and pricing issues (factors affecting the price, like cost of the product, such as construction material/raw material, style of roof rack, and brand) may hinder the growth of the market..

– The North American region is expected to dominate the car rack market. The growing demand for vehicles by the tourism sector, increasing demand for recreational vehicles, and a large number of young people moving out to different cities in the United States for studies and work are some of the factors driving the demand for roof rack, roof box, and bike car racks.

– Some of the major players dominating the market are Thule Group, Yakima Products, Allen Sports, Rhino Rack, Car Mate Mfg Co. Ltd, Saris, and Cruzber SA. Major Key Players:

Thule Group

Yakima Products Inc.

Allen Sports

Rhino RackÂ USA LLC

Cruzber SA

ACPS Automotive

Malone Auto Racks

Kuat Car Racks

Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.