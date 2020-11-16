The “Smart Space Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Space market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Smart space is a physical environment deployed with technology such as monitors and sensors that allows humans to interact with the technology-enabled systems.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Segment Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share
– The commercial segment comprises of office spaces, hotels, hospitals, malls, shopping complexes, restaurants and many more. These organizations with the help of smart space solutions can monitor costs and revenue, develop business plans and redefine financial goals.
– For instance, Adappt with the help of its solutions is able to redefine the way organizations their workplace assets by using an integrated systems approach, the Adappt Cognitive Premise solution provides analytics, control, applications, and optimization to tailor each organization workplace according to its unique personality.
– The companies looking forward to expanding their business footprint across different geographies is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the smart space market over the forecast period.
– For instance, in May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced a 100% acquisition of ICONICS, Inc. in a move that would allow Mitsubishi to strengthen its software portfolio and technology.
Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– The North Western European region faces a great challenge of shifting towards an economy which has a low carbon footprint. With Municipalities accounting for 70% of the NWE energy consumption and CO2 emission as well as standard public street lighting accounts for approximately 30% of municipalitiesâ€˜ total electricity consumption Smart Space solutions.
– Smart space aims promote the usage of smart lighting in small/mid-size municipalities along with the sensors attached to light poles, energy efficiency can be enhanced, CO2 emissions can be reduced and street lighting can be adjusted as per the requirements. This could augment the growth of the smart space market across the entire region.
– With European cities on the driver’s seat to become SMART is one of the driving factors that could boost the smart space market over the forecast period. For instance, The European Smart Space project aims at increasing the innovation capabilities of industrial SMEs by exploiting the potential of intelligent and digital technologies.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
