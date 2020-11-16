The “Smart Space Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Space market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Smart space is a physical environment deployed with technology such as monitors and sensors that allows humans to interact with the technology-enabled systems.

The smart space market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Smart space allows users or organizations to attain revenue growth by allowing them to set a strategy and helps in improved decision making, a better understanding of demand patterns and business trends and improve efficiency and financial results through higher conversion and better space utilization.

– The increasing demand for IoT coupled with the increase in the environmental concerns are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the smart space market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in September 2018, Microsoft announced Azure Digital Twins that allows the user with the help of the cloud, AI and IoT to Create digital replicas of spaces and infrastructure.

– With benefits such as flexibility, scalability being the core of the smart space solution offered by the providers, it is expected to fuel the growth for the smart space market throughout the forecast period.

– The rapid increase in the urbanization coupled with the advent of new technologies like 5G is expected to augment the growth for the smart space market over the forecast period.

– IBM’s cognitive building solutions gives the real estate and facilities management professionals with required tools necessary for the reduction of operating costs, better management of energy, optimizing space, simplifying the real estate planning and management.

However, the high initial capital investment required could act as the restraining factor in the growth of the smart space market.

