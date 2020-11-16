The “Latin America Ammunition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Latin America Ammunition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market scope of Latin America ammunition market includes the manufacturing and procurement of ammunition in Latin America only. The market study also includes ammunition procurement by local law enforcement agencies and police officials. Law enforcement is included in the military segment of the market. The market is also segmented on the basis of the type of ammunition as Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, Large Caliber, and Other Types. The Other Types include Mortar Ammunition and Artillery Ammunitions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Military Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The military segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region has been strengthening their military front with strong growth in military spending over year irrespective of the economic crisis and social and political unrest. Some of the major contributors to Latin America military growth are Brazil (military expenditure grew by 5.1% in 2017 – 2018) and Mexico (military spending grew by 10% in 2018) among others. The procurements of aircraft, armored vehicles, and naval vessels by Latin America countries will generate demand for ammunition in this region. Also, the border issues between the US and Mexico, and Venezuela issues with its neighboring countries along with the arms and drug trafficking issues are generating demand for ammunition from border security forces and special forces.
Brazil to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Brazil currently has the highest share in the Latin America ammunition market and is anticipated to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period. Brazil has been one of the largest ammunition exporters in Latin America over the past few years owing to its production levels of ammunition, coupled with an 85% share towards ammunition exports. The country has increased its ammunition exports from USD 136.26 million in 2012 to USD 320.89 million in 2017. Also recently, the current government of Brazil loosened strict gun laws by decree to make it easier for Brazilians to buy guns and ammunition amongst rising crime fears. According to the decree, gun owners can buy 1,000 to 5,000 rounds of ammunition a year, depending on their license, up from 50 rounds. This step was taken to open up Brazil to firearms and ammunition prepared outside the country. With such initiatives, the country is expected to support the local arms and ammunition players like IMBEL and CMC along with international players to get a significant share of its market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Latin America Ammunition Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Ammunition Type
5.1.1 Small Caliber
5.1.2 Medium Caliber
5.1.3 Large Caliber
5.1.4 Other Ammunition Types
5.2 End-user
5.2.1 Civilian
5.2.2 Military
5.3 Country
5.3.1 Mexico
5.3.2 Brazil
5.3.3 Argentina
5.3.4 Peru
5.3.5 Rest of Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 CBC
6.2.2 FAMAE
6.2.3 Aguila Ammunition
6.2.4 IMBEL
6.2.5 CAVIM
6.2.6 INDUMIL
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
