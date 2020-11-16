The “Military Exoskeleton Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Exoskeleton market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352851

Scope of the Report:

Active exoskeletons are powered and use an integrated power supply. They are used to enhance the activities of the personnel who wear them, while passive exoskeletons are simpler in structure and are used mostly to support the load on the joints and bones.

Market Overview:

The military exoskeleton market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

– Technological advancements in modern warfare are the main driving factor for the military exoskeleton market. Efforts are being made to further increase the efficiency of the military exoskeletons through the incorporation of newer technologies, which are expected to further propel the growth of the market in the years to come.

– The focus on increasing the safety and efficiency of the dismount soldiers has led to the militaries investing in these technologies, as the exoskeletons reduce the fatigue on the soldiers while also giving them an extra layer of protection from the outside.

– Despite all the advantages that the exoskeletons are offering, the main hindrance to their adoption is the high purchase costs involved. Efforts are now being made to further reduce the manufacturing costs of these exoskeletons. Major Key Players:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Sarcos Corp.

Rostec

Safran

BAE Systems

DEPHY, INC.

Ekso Bionics

Bionic Power

Revision Military

SRI International

SpringActive