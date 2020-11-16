The “Military Exoskeleton Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Exoskeleton market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Active exoskeletons are powered and use an integrated power supply. They are used to enhance the activities of the personnel who wear them, while passive exoskeletons are simpler in structure and are used mostly to support the load on the joints and bones.
Passive Exoskeleton Segment has the Highest Share in the Market in 2018
As of 2018, passive exoskeleton segment has the highest share in the market. Development of passive exoskeletons is being done on a large scale currently. In August 2018, Russias Rostec showcased its third generation Ratnik infantry combat suite, a passive exoskeleton which increases the physical abilities of a soldier and protects joints and the spine. Also, the price of the passive exoskeletons was comparatively less than the active exoskeletons, which made the militaries to incline towards these in their purchase plans, although the amenities they offer are less compared to those of the active exoskeletons. But, during the forecast period, active exoskeleton segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR. Increasing R&D investments in active exoskeleton technologies and the efforts to reduce their costs are the main factors supporting the expected high growth of the segment.
Europe Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
Currently, North America has the highest market share in the military exoskeleton market, mainly due to the high purchasing capacity of the United States and the presence of many manufacturers in the country. The country is investing huge amounts in the research, development, and testing of the exoskeletons. The technology, which is in its nascent stage, is slowly hitting the mainstream. Europe region is projected to grow with the highest pace in the market during the forecast period. Russia is a major market for the exoskeletons in the region, whereas other countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, and France are also developing new exoskeleton models for their militaries. The ongoing developments in the market are projected to increase on a large scale, helping the market growth in the region.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
