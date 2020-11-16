The “Bioplastics Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bioplastics Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Biodegradable plastics or compostable plastics are a type of plastic that decomposes and decays naturally in the environment. This is attained when microorganisms in the environment metabolize, digest and break down the structure of that plastics to be carbon dioxide, water, biomass, and no harmful and unsafe materials remain in the environment. In this context, the development and expansion of packaging made from bioplastics that are manufactured from renewable versus fossil resources and that can be naturally recycled and reused, seems promising.

Market Overview:

Bioplastics have been developed to mitigate the complications instigated by conventional plastics. Bioplastics are prepared from the biodegradable feedstock, which means they can reduce into the soil like any other biological and organic matter. The market for bioplastic packaging has been driven by the increasing awareness about the adversative effects of conventional plastics, which has steered to both consumers and regulatory bodies to opt for bioplastics in its place. Bio-PET and polylactic acid are the main types of bioplastics used for packaging globally.

– According to European Bioplastics, in 2018, global production volumes of bioplastics amounted to about 2.11 million tons with almost 65% of the volume intended for the packaging market considered as the major market segment within the bioplastics business. Fluctuating preference from synthetically derived chemicals yields to eco-friendly substitutes is anticipated to fuel the bioplastic packaging market.

– Chemical manufacturers have augmented their spending for the development of bio-based chemicals with a key intention to decrease dependence on petrochemical feedstocks which is projected to surge the availability of raw materials for bioplastic packaging products.

– More than 200 million tons of waste is produced by plastics triggering major landfill issues. Manufacturers of packaging products are focussing on growing the use of bioplastic packaging, which can decrease this plastic waste to a greater extent.

– R&D efforts to multiply the use of different raw materials such as PBS, PLA, and PBAT in several mainstream packaging applications are also on the increase, with notable results. Major Key Players:

