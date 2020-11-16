The “United Kingdom Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. United Kingdom Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The packaging is a portion of the multi-faceted system for providing products from the point of manufacture to the point of consumption. Its principal purpose is to guard the product and ensure it is delivered safely and securely and in flawless and perfect condition to the end user (manufacturer of product or consumer). Its role in a circular economy is to sustain the value in a product for as long as required and to help remove product waste.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Luxury Packaging is Driven by the High Income Millenial Population
– The growing disposable income of millennial coupled with rising urbanization has led to the increasing demand for luxury packaging for consumer goods and chattels. Millennial in city areas usually spends more on almost all groups of consumer goods and services than customers in non-urban areas. This is resulting in augmented demand for premium, aesthetic, functional, and convenient packaging.
– Luxury packaging becomes vital for packaging of premium personal care customer goods such as shampoos, lipstick, body creams, conditioners, face creams, and soaps. This packaging increases the aesthetic appeal of the product to attract and entice millennial customers. This is encouraging businesses to focus on developing premium and advanced and innovative packaging solutions to make the products more luxurious and lavish.
Plastic Packaging Shares a Substantial Market
– Plastic packaging has changed the ways in which packaging industry used to function in the UK. Packaging solutions that are lightweight, durable and comfortable to the users are some of the factors, which have augmented the use of plastics as a packaging material across the UK.
– The demand for plastic packaging continues to surge even though serious concerns are being raised about its impact on the environment. However, the market will face challenges from government regulations and consumer demand pushing manufacturers to look for plastic packaging solutions that are biodegradable or derived from sustainable sources.
– Packaging solutions are used across various industries such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. Plastic packaging, for instance, has gained significant traction in the healthcare industry due to its high barrier properties, long shelf-life, and durability. The demand for plastic packaging solutions will continue to grow throughout the forecast period.
– The UK government is planning to introduce a new tax on all plastic packaging that does not include at least 30% recycled content. Government initiatives, including the imposed levies on plastic carrier bags, have also affected sales and exacerbated volatile trading conditions over the past five years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
United Kingdom Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 The Rising Demand of Luxury Packaging for Consumer Goods by the Millennial
4.3.2 The Demand of E-commerce Packaging is Soaring
4.3.3 Flexible Packaging Continues to Grow Fast
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Development and the Rising Concept of Recycling
4.4.2 The Rising Environmental Concerns
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Glass
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Felxible Packaging
5.2.2 Rigid Packaging
5.3 By Industry Verticals
5.3.1 Food and Beverage
5.3.2 Personal Care
5.3.3 Home Care
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Other Industry Verticals
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Mondi Group
6.1.3 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.4 Rexam PLC
6.1.5 RPC Group
6.1.6 Winpak Ltd.
6.1.7 Aptar Group
6.1.8 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.9 Silgan Holdings Inc.
6.1.10 Tetra Laval
6.1.11 DS Smith PLC
6.1.12 CAN-PACK SA
6.1.13 Prolamina Packaging
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
