Seaweeds are a group of photosynthetic non-flowering plant-like organisms (called microalgae) that live in the sea. These are categorized into three major groups based on their dominant pigmentation: red (Rhodophyta), brown (Phaeophyta) and green (Chlorophyta). Commercial seaweed market is also categorized by application as food & beverage, dietary supplements, pharma & medical and others.

Global Commercial Seaweed market is forecasted to reach USD 23.7 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Commercial seaweed has a very large application base due to its functional and healthy benefits. Most of the commercially produced seaweed is used in the food industry, which accounts for 70% of the total market share and other category accounts for 30%, which includes hydrocolloids (with the highest share in the category), followed by feed and fertilizers.

– Sales of seaweed soared, owing to weight loss claims. Seaweed can rehydrate and swell up in the stomach. Globally, seaweeds are gaining popularity at present not only as part of the staple diet, food flavor enhancers, and nutritive food items but also for their weight loss property. For this very reason, the consumption of seaweed has increased by 125% in the United Kingdom alone. Major Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPont

Acadian Seaplants

CP Kelco U.S. Inc

Brandt Consolidated, Inc.

Seasol International

Gelymar