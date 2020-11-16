The “Commercial Seaweed Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Commercial Seaweed market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Seaweeds are a group of photosynthetic non-flowering plant-like organisms (called microalgae) that live in the sea. These are categorized into three major groups based on their dominant pigmentation: red (Rhodophyta), brown (Phaeophyta) and green (Chlorophyta). Commercial seaweed market is also categorized by application as food & beverage, dietary supplements, pharma & medical and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Higher Benefits with Enhanced Yield and Productivity
Agriculture is a critical sector for the livelihood of individuals and the stability of the overall global economy. Meeting the food needs and its productivity requirements in the future are of tremendous importance owing to the increasing global population. These requirements can be met through a set of innovations and technologies that have recently come up in support of the agriculture sector; one among them is using seaweed extract to boost agricultural production. Liquid seaweed extracts are complex and have demonstrated to possess novel mechanisms for increasing crop productivity. Moreover, the other benefits include improved root structures, improved plant development like flowering and leaf development and fruit set, and enhanced ability to tolerate plant disease and climatic stresses such as cold or drought. They also help in improving soil structure, soil water holding capacity and improved soil microbiology. The graph provided shows the market of seaweeds, taken by the source World Bank Group.
Asia-pacific Held the Largest Share of the Commercial Seaweed Market
The use of seaweed as food has strong roots in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, the demand for seaweed as food has spread to North America, South America, and Europe. China is by far the largest seaweed producer, followed by the Republic of Korea and Japan. However, seaweeds are now being produced in all continents. The United States, Mexico, and Canada are poised to witness a high growth rate of the seaweed market. It is anticipated that the per capita consumption of carrageenan would increase by 50% over the next few years, due to market penetration. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for seaweed products. It is the largest regional market that produces and consumes commercial seaweeds.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Commercial Seaweed Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Brown Seaweed
5.1.2 Green Seaweed
5.1.3 Red Seaweed
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Dietary Supplements
5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Preferred Strategic Approach
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated
6.4.2 DuPont
6.4.3 Acadian Seaplants
6.4.4 CP Kelco U.S. Inc
6.4.5 Brandt Consolidated, Inc.
6.4.6 Seasol International
6.4.7 Gelymar
6.4.8 Algaia, S.A
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
