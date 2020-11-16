The “Digital Signatures Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Digital Signatures market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Digital signatures are the most advanced and secure type of electronic signatures. One can use them to comply with the most demanding legal and regulatory requirements because they provide the highest levels of assurance about each signer’s identity and the authenticity of the documents they sign. It has applications in Government, Judicial, Telecom, E-Commerce and BFSI.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
BFSI Sector to Occupy the Largest Market Share
– Banking and Insurance being an inevitable part of personal and professional lives needs to be enhanced regarding technology usage for validation and protection against malicious alterations.
– In July 2018 Deutsche Bank accelerated account openings for its corporate and institutional clients by introducing a digital signature. Digitizing account openings and document signings significantly reduced costs and processing times.
– The multiple advantages of digital signatures include a handsome percentage reduction in the overall operating costs associated with the opening up of bank accounts, the quantum of paper formalities is also reduced. Customer engagement can be enhanced by using the suggested technology, which further leads to minimization of time & work efforts.
Europe to Witness Significant Growth
– In the European Union, specific regulation on electronic identity and trust services has been created, commonly known as “the eIDAS Regulation”. This regulation facilitates the recognition of electronic identification schemes across borders.
– In September 2018, eIDAS sample implementation for member states was released in which changes like usage of simple DSI keys in SAML messages was introduced.
– European Commission has been active both on setting the policy rules and in helping the European Union member states set up the technical infrastructure to implement eIDAS.
– Moreover, Cloud Signature Consortium is a 20-member organization based out of Brussels. It works to bring together leading players in the industry to effectively simplify and streamline the digital signing experience on the cloud and includes companies like Adobe, Digicert, and Safelayer.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Digital Signatures Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Data Security While Transmission of Sensitive Information is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Financial Constraints for SMEs to Obtain Keys and Digital Certificate is Discouraging the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Offering
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Hardware
5.2.3 Service
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Government
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Oil & Gas
5.3.5 Military & Defense
5.3.6 Logistics & Transportation
5.3.7 Research & Education
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SunGard Signix Inc
6.1.2 DocuSign
6.1.3 Silanis-eSignLive
6.1.4 SafeNet, Inc.
6.1.5 ePadLink
6.1.6 Topaz systems
6.1.7 Ascertia
6.1.8 DigiStamp, Inc
6.1.9 GMO GlobalSign, Inc.
6.1.10 RightSignature
6.1.11 HelloSign
6.1.12 Wacom
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
