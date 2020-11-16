The “Digital Signatures Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Digital Signatures market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352850

Scope of the Report:

Digital signatures are the most advanced and secure type of electronic signatures. One can use them to comply with the most demanding legal and regulatory requirements because they provide the highest levels of assurance about each signer’s identity and the authenticity of the documents they sign. It has applications in Government, Judicial, Telecom, E-Commerce and BFSI.

Market Overview:

The digital signatures market was valued at USD 3.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.5%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Enterprises are shifting from traditional signatures to digital signatures because it reduces the risk of legal disputes and provides stronger evidence.

– There is a consistent need for data security while transmission of sensitive information. Due to the boom of e-commerce and online banking it was necessary for companies to secure their networks to gain customers’ confidence.It has led to greater and faster rate of adoption rates of digital signatures, which act as the sender’s personal seal of authenticity over any electronic document.

– Using digital signature involves obtaining the public and private key as well as the digital certificate by paying additional amount of money. This might create financial hindrance for small and medium enterprises. Major Key Players:

SunGard Signix Inc

DocuSign

Silanis-eSignLive

SafeNet, Inc.

ePadLink

Topaz systems

Ascertia

DigiStamp, Inc

GMO GlobalSign, Inc.

RightSignature

HelloSign