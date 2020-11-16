The “Data Logger Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Logger market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

A data logger is a battery-powered device used for recording and storing information. Various data loggers are designed to record information related to the environment in which the logger is positioned, thereby enabling users to obtain a record of events that occur over a specified time. Data loggers record sensor data over longer periods of time for monitoring, testing, and analyzing asset health and performance.

The data logger market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2019-2024. A sensor in combination with a microprocessor is being equipped inside the logger to enable the data logging device to achieve its purpose. Various types of data loggers and sensors are available in the market with the ability to accommodate a broad range of requirements for industries across the globe.

– The high demand for measurement and control operations in the industry have to lead to a significant boost to the market. The growing need for the controlled process to improve efficiency as well as to increase the equipment life has substantially accelerated market adoption.

– The high upfront cost associated with it acts as a restraint for the market. The huge costs associated with the technology restricts the small manufacturers from adopting it and thus adversely affects the market adoption rates.

National Instruments

Keysight Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Company

ABB

Robert Bosch GmbH

G – Tek Corporation India

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kimo Instruments