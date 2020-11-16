The “Learning Management System (LMS) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Learning Management System (LMS) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Online learning management systems are typically used in the business and education sectors, be it distance learning or instructor-lead Partnerships with popular software and messaging platforms are making LMS in the corporate setting more and more common.It simplifies things for both learners and trainers by making it easy to create, deliver, and consume course content.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Distance-Learning to Dominate the Market
– According to 2019 Online Trends in Education Report, 69% of online students identified employment as their primary goal for entering a program.
– Colleges are also offering distance learning program to cater to all demographics, irrespective of location. As students with more diverse characteristics enter online programs, schools must provide services that meet a wider variety of student needs.
– Students prefer distance learning because they can set their pace of study and also it costs less.
– Flexibility of learning is the major factor which is leading to students and corporates opting for distance education thereby significantly driving the market growth.
North America to Witness Highest Growth
– The driving factor for the growth of LMS market in North America is the presence of LMS platform pioneers like Docebo and iSpring, which are successful in offering their services to big and SMEs.
– The 2017 UNESCO report on mobile learning initiatives and policy implications in America indicated that mobile learning efforts in Canada and the United States are generally school or district led.
– Samsungs North American Regional Head Office, in collaboration with Discovery Education, an NGO dedicated to coding education, offers an extra-curricular program to fourth and fifth-grade girls. Offering a wide range of hands-on computer programming and electronic training activities, emPOWER Tomorrow helps girls develop an interest in science, technology, and coding.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
