The “Learning Management System (LMS) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Learning Management System (LMS) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352847

Scope of the Report:

Online learning management systems are typically used in the business and education sectors, be it distance learning or instructor-lead Partnerships with popular software and messaging platforms are making LMS in the corporate setting more and more common.It simplifies things for both learners and trainers by making it easy to create, deliver, and consume course content.

Market Overview:

Learning management system market is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.8%.

– Adoption of BYOD policies by corporates is driving the market growth. Globally, organizations are opting e-learning services for educating and training their employees owing to the incurring expenses of the traditional teaching methods. The increased compatibility of learning management system with mobile devices and social learning have mandated the corporates to adopt BYOD culture.

– As e-learning is evolving, there is a need for skilled workforce to further develop the services and tools. In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54 % of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world. Major Key Players:

Blackboard, Inc.

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

DL Corporation

IBM Corporation

McGraw-Hill Companies

Oracle Corporation

Pearson PLC

SABA Software, Inc.

SAP SE