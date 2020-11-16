The “Managed Security Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Managed Security Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Managed security services (MSS) are provided by managed security service providers (MSSPs) to manage and monitor the security aspects of their customersâ€™ IT infrastructure. These services often enable the client organizations to reduce expenditure on either customer-premises equipment (CPE) or in-house security specialists while receiving effective security management.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Dominate the Market
– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.
– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.
– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia Pacific is a region where great strides are being made in digital transformation.
– Although it has opened up greater avenues for growth and development, it provides more opportunities for threats to get through and risks for businesses and individuals. Along with this, attackers are getting increasingly sophisticated and are employing cutting-edge techniques to breach organizations.
– According to Cisco, in the APAC region, companies receive 6 threats every minute but only 50% of alerts are being investigated.
– Cyber attacks are having far-reaching ramifications that include financial and reputational losses to companies. In Southeast Asia, 51% of all cyber attacks resulted
in a loss of more than USD 1 million.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Managed Security Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Threat Intelligence at an Early Stage is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Unawareness of Security Services is Discouraging the Market Expansion
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Type
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Solution Type
5.2.1 Intrusion Detection and Prevention
5.2.2 Threat Prevention
5.2.3 Distributed Denial of Services
5.2.4 Firewall Management
5.2.5 End-Point Security
5.2.6 Risk Assesment
5.3 By Managed Security Service Provider
5.3.1 IT Service Providers
5.3.2 Managed Security Specialist
5.3.3 Telecom Service Provider
5.4 By End-user Vertical
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Government & Defense
5.4.3 Retail
5.4.4 Manufacturing
5.4.5 Healthcare & Life Sciences
5.4.6 IT & Telecom
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Verizon Communications
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Symantec Corporation
6.1.4 At&T
6.1.5 Secureworks, Inc.
6.1.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.7 Ericsson
6.1.8 Trustwave Holdings Inc.
6.1.9 Accenture Plc
6.1.10 HP Enterprise
6.1.11 Computer Sciences Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
