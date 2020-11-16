The “High Speed Cameras Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. High Speed Cameras market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
High-speed cameras are imaging devices used for capturing pictures of fast and transient phenomena. They can analyze invisible objects which are beyond the capacity of the human eye. High-speed photography is majorly used in biomechanical research, ballistics, medical research, and other fields such as healthcare, entertainment, aerospace, automotive and military.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Intelligent Transportation Systems Initiative to Drive the Market
– Intelligent Transport System (ITS) aims to achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems that enhance safety and comfort. It enriches users with prior information about traffic, local convenience real-time running information, seat availability, etc. which reduces the travel time of commuters as well as enhance their safety and comfort.
– Cameras, particularly high-performance machine vision cameras, are becoming more important in intelligent traffic systems. With features like real-time capability, broad sensor range, auto iris functionality, and day/night functionality high-speed cameras are helping in preventing potential crashes, keep traffic moving, and decrease the negative environmental impacts of the transportation sector on society.
– Further, Intelligent transportation is an important component of any smart city. The Joint Transportation Management Center (JTMC), based in New York City, is the largest transportation center in North America. JTMCs Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) installation covers hundreds of miles of the state arterial system and incorporates more than hundreds of cameras, vehicle detectors, variable message signs and numerous highway advisory radios. Its mission is focused on around-the-clock coordination and communication to manage daily transportation incidents and reduce congestion on some of the busiest expressways in the world. This drives the market for the high-speed cameras.
– Another application of high-speed cameras is in Automatic Incident Detection which is to ensure quick response on accidents and other obstructions, particularly in critical locations like tunnels and bridges.
Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth
– Rapidly increasing industrialization and evolution of manufacturing hubs, particularly China and India, are expected to be major drivers behind this growth. Investments from all over the world into the regions manufacturing sector is growing, which is creating an increased need for more efficient production line monitoring.
– Moreover, the electronics and semi-conductors industry, food processing industry and the emergence of world-class research institutes and academia needs high-speed cameras for their proper utilization.
– Additionally initiatives like â€˜Make in India program to place India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and give global recognition to the Indian economy. India is expected to become the fifth largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of the year 2020 stated by IBEF. Such initiatives will drive the market for high-speed camera market in manufacturing sectors.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
High Speed Cameras Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of High Speed Camera in Manufacturing Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of High Speed Cameras
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Image Sensors
5.1.2 Lens
5.1.3 Battery
5.1.4 Memory Systems
5.2 By Frame Rate
5.2.1 1,000â€“5,000
5.2.2 5,001â€“20,000
5.2.3 20,001â€“100,000
5.2.4 Greater Than 100,000
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Entertainment & Media
5.3.2 Sports
5.3.3 Consumer Electronics
5.3.4 Research & Design
5.3.5 Industrial Manufacturing
5.3.6 Military & Defense
5.3.7 Aerospace
5.3.8 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Latin America
5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Weisscam
6.1.2 Vision Research Inc.
6.1.3 Optronis GMBH
6.1.4 Olympus Corporation
6.1.5 Mikrotron GMBH
6.1.6 Del Imaging Systems, LLC
6.1.7 NAC Image Technology
6.1.8 Motion Capture Technologies
6.1.9 Photron LTD.
6.1.10 Ix-Cameras Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
