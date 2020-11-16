The “High Speed Cameras Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. High Speed Cameras market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

High-speed cameras are imaging devices used for capturing pictures of fast and transient phenomena. They can analyze invisible objects which are beyond the capacity of the human eye. High-speed photography is majorly used in biomechanical research, ballistics, medical research, and other fields such as healthcare, entertainment, aerospace, automotive and military.

The high-speed cameras market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.25 %, over the forecast period of 2019-2024. High-speed cameras are the sophisticated version of normal digital cameras with high-resolution capacity and ability to capture ultra-high speed events.

– Due to advanced features of high-speed cameras over other cameras, its demand is growing across industries. The increasing need for highly detailed analyses, such as combustion testing and flow visualization in aerospace, explosives, pyrotechnics, and ballistics, is expected to be the driving force for increasing the demand for high-speed cameras in the manufacturing sector.

– Moreover, Increase in demand for high-speed cameras within the sports sector is also on the rise owing to its enhanced capabilities such as high resolution, frame rate, and image processing.

However, long product replacement cycle coupled with the high cost of the high-speed camera are some of the factors which act as a restraint for the high-speed camera market.

Weisscam

Vision Research Inc.

Optronis GMBH

Olympus Corporation

Mikrotron GMBH

Del Imaging Systems, LLC

NAC Image Technology

Motion Capture Technologies

Photron LTD.