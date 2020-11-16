The “Protective Relays Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Protective Relays market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Electricity is one of the most widely used forms of energy, which is vital for any economy. About 80% of the people in the world have access to electricity and the rate is increasing due to growth in urbanization. Residential and commercial sectors hold the largest share of the overall electricity consumption. Therefore the supply of electricity is increasing and along with that the growth of the distribution feeder protection system, and hence, the fueling the protective relays market. Installing protective relays can help eliminate the risk of damage.

The protective relays market was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.70 billion by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.98% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. A protective relay is designed to trip a circuit breaker, whenever there is an electric fault identified. They assist in disconnecting the identified faulty portion from the rest of the circuit.

– With the increasing investments in infrastructure projects across different regions worldwide, there is growth in energy consumption coupled with the rising popularity of smart grid technologies for energy management. Therefore to mitigate the risk of damage due to system failure, relays are often used in parallel systems.

– Further, due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding the extinction of conventional sources of energy the growth of the renewable energy sector is set to draw new infrastructural investments that will spur the demand for protective relays.

– However, the high installation cost and expenditure incurred on their maintenance are creating bottlenecks for the market during the forecast period. Major Key Players:

