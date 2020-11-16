The “Gesture Recognition in Retail Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gesture Recognition in Retail market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to the different gestures of an individual. Gesture recognition is expected to provide a new dimension to window shopping. Moreover, it will enable shoppers to find their preferred products with a simple wave of the hand, allowing them to search for a specific product, using a touch-less PC monitor (digital catalogue).

The gesture recognition in the retail market is projected to register a CAGR of 27.54% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. As e-commerce pioneers provide exceptional online consumer experiences, experiential retailers are reinventing the in-store experience, creating environments that attract and delight consumers.

– With physical stores remaining at the hub of modern retail, and with most consumers still choosing to end their journeys there, retail is getting digitized. This includes multiple smart devices working together on a single IoT platform to deliver hyper-personalized, adaptive and context-specific experiences. While much of the technology is to be invisible to the consumer, shoppers will have the opportunity to interact digitally within the physical store environment.

– In addition to the adoption of gesture recognition in digital catalogs, retail owners are able to monitor the success of a product with shoppers, by monitoring their facial and hand gestures. And data gathered through this could reveal a whole new set of insights, which may not be realized by using numerical data alone. For instance,an Italian retailer, Coop Italia, teamed up with Accenture as it wanted to transform the customer shopping experience. The company integrated digital capabilities into the store atmosphere to create the supermarket of the future.

However, limited numbers of recognizable gestures along with inaccurate and inefficient systems are certain factors hindering the growth of the gesture recognition market globally.

