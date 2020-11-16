The “Gesture Recognition in Retail Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gesture Recognition in Retail market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to the different gestures of an individual. Gesture recognition is expected to provide a new dimension to window shopping. Moreover, it will enable shoppers to find their preferred products with a simple wave of the hand, allowing them to search for a specific product, using a touch-less PC monitor (digital catalogue).
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Technology-Driven Experiences Inspiring Store Visits
– In todays hyper-competitive, everchanging, fast-paced, human-centric digital economy, retailers find creative and sustainable ways of combining the capabilities of both their physical and digital assets to offer carefully curated product assortments and deliver distinctive, differentiated and personalized consumer experiences.
– Immersive experiences related to a broad range of consumer-centric experiences like interactive displays, leveraging AR and VR, to personalized content, pop-up shops, and specialized amenities, all offered in a unique environment emphasizing newness and spot-on service which delight the customers. For example, Nikes New York City SoHo store, which flaunts a basketball court and treadmills that take visitors on virtual runs through Central Park and other routes. These interactive and immersive in-store experiences are meant to create a more engaging and entertaining retail experience.
– The success of brands like Rebecca Minkoffs stores in New York City and Los Angeles features an interactive video wall and self-checkout for small items and accessories. Fitting rooms are outfitted with magic mirrors, which enable shoppers to see different styles and colors of clothes, change mood lighting and order a free beverage thats delivered to their room along with their clothing choices by a salesperson.
– Although many of these immersive experiences are still in an experimental phase, its a safe bet that more retailers are going to invest heavily in this space as the need for experience-based differentiation becomes paramount.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is dominated by two largest economies of the world i.e. China and India. Emerging economies of these countries have experienced a prolonged period of dynamic economic growth, and as a result, these countries have witnessed an increase in incomes and the emergence of a middle-class segment in recent years. With the increment in annual disposable income, the potential pool of the middle class is also expected to increase.
– Further, the presence of consumer electronics giants (such as Samsung, LG, etc.) in the region makes it a prominent innovation hub in the market studied. The continuous innovation in this segment, when combined with the retail sector, gives better consumer experiences.
– Moreover, in China, e-commerce giants JD.Com and Alibaba also made an entry into unmanned retail stores. JD.Com (JingDong) has launched a grocery store concept called 7FRESH where shoppers can scan a barcode to see detailed product information on a screen above the produce section. The stores use shelf sensors, cameras, and facial recognition tools, and RFID tags to track people and products.
– Therefore above factors are expected to act as a driving force for the growth of gesture recognition retail sector in Asia-Pacific during the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Gesture Recognition in Retail Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Dependence on Gestures to Communicate with Machines
4.3.2 Increasing Use of Devices Supporting Gesture Recognition Across the Retail Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Algorithms, Mathematical and Other Complexities Associated with the Gesture Recognition Technology
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Technology
6.1.1 Touch-based Gesture Recognition
6.1.2 Touch-less Gesture Recognition
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Apple Inc
7.1.2 Cognitec Systems GmbH
7.1.3 Crunchfish AB
7.1.4 Elliptic Labs
7.1.5 GestureTek, Inc.
7.1.6 Google LLC
7.1.7 Infineon Technologies AG
7.1.8 Intel Corporation
7.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.10 Omron Corporation
7.1.11 Sony Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
