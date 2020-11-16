The “Payment Gateway Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Payment Gateway market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The scope of the study for the payment gateway market has considered both hosted and non-hosted type of payment gateways for different types of enterprise and their respective applications in a wide range of industries globally.

The payment gateway market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.43% in the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The integration of payment gateway has become one of the most critical aspects of any businesses in every industry. It allows collecting money through the customer preferred bank without compromising on sensitive data.

– The internet penetration is increasing rapidly across the globe. According to ITU, 80% of the population from the developed countries have registered to access the internet in 2018. Whereas, from the developing countries only 45% population have shown the activities of accessing the internet. Cumulatively worldwide population has reached 51% for the same which is a consistent growth of over 8% year on year. Increasing internet penetration is driving the growth for a payment gateway market; especially in the developing countries.

– Additionally, with the increasing internet penetration and awareness about the ease of online transactions, consumers are changing their preferences for making payments online. The hurdle free transactions generate confidence among the users for switching to online transactions. This rapid adoption of the online method of payment is fueling the payment gateway market growth.

– On the other side, stringent regulations in the payment industry and the rising cases of cyber attacks and data breaches are restricting the growth to an extent. Major Key Players:

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Stripe, Inc.

Skrill Limited

PayU Group

Adyen N.V.

Payza

Ingenico Group

Alipay.com Co Ltd

Payoneer Inc.

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd