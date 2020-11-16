The “Payment Gateway Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Payment Gateway market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the study for the payment gateway market has considered both hosted and non-hosted type of payment gateways for different types of enterprise and their respective applications in a wide range of industries globally.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Segment to Grow Significantly
– The number of online transactions globally across businesses is increasing rapidly. It is stated in the world payment report 2018 that, non-cash transactions has reached 482.6 billion in 2016, which is 9.8% growth since 2012 and is expected to follow the growing trend in the forecast period. According to retail tech news, e-commerce retailing covers almost 12% of the total retail industry.
– The raging demand for online retailing across the world is expected to drive the online payment, thereby, propelling the payment gateway market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the retail companies are rigorously adding payment gateway(s) to their standalone website to fuel the consumers order and build goodwill. For instance, BJs Wholesale Club, an American membership-only warehouse club, incorporated PayPal gateway for its online customers in the year 2018. This is likely to boost the market growth over the next recent years.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is exceptionally overshadowing other regions in terms of adoption of the online transaction. The smartphone penetration in India was 26% in 2018; and according to RBI, the mobile payment transaction volume increased by about USD 10 billion in the same year, owing to increasing internet penetration and smartphones in the country.
– Also, China has expanded its mobile and online payment services through ascending the internet penetration in the rural areas of the country, which would not only encourage the customers to transact online but also boost the payment gateway, Alipay in particular, thereby, propelling the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Payment Gateway Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapidly Increasing Internet Penetration
4.2.2 Changing Preference of Users to Online Transaction
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulations in Payment Industry
4.3.2 Increasing Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hosted
5.1.2 Non-hosted
5.2 By Enterprise Type
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
5.2.2 Large Enterprise
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Travel
5.3.2 Retail
5.3.3 BFSI
5.3.4 Media and Entertainment
5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc.
6.1.2 Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.)
6.1.3 Stripe, Inc.
6.1.4 Skrill Limited
6.1.5 PayU Group
6.1.6 Adyen N.V.
6.1.7 Payza
6.1.8 Ingenico Group
6.1.9 Alipay.com Co Ltd
6.1.10 Payoneer Inc.
6.1.11 Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd
6.1.12 VeriFone Holdings, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
