Quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) are semiconductor lasers which emit in the mid- to far-infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. It was first demonstrated by Jerome Faist, Federico Capasso, Deborah Sivco, Carlo Sirtori, Albert Hutchinson, and Alfred Cho at Bell Laboratories in 1994. QCLs are unipolar, and laser emission is accomplished through the application of intersubband transitions in a repeated stack of semiconductor multiple quantum well heterostructures.

Military & Defense is Expected to Have a Major Market Share.

The rise in demand for the varied product requirements for aircraft platforms has increased over the past years. This includes reduced size, weight, power consumption and cost that extends to portable and battery-powered handheld products. Quantum Cascade Laser(QCL) technology operates throughout the mid-wave and long-wave infrared to provide new inclinations that leverage existing thermal imaging camera technology.

In addition to their appropriateness for aircraft platforms, QCL products are a natural fit to match operator demands for small, lightweight pointer and beacon capabilities. Field-testing of high power, lightweight, battery operated devices has displayed their efficacy across a range of air and ground applications.

In Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. CIRCM used a laser to combine the seekers used by missiles that possess infrared homing devices in their tips. The Navy and Army see defenses as the prospective replacement technology for their helicopters, which are especially vulnerable to heat-seeking missiles.

North America is Expected to Have a Major Market Share.

With the increased applications of quantum cascade lasers in the detection of the explosives, it is penetrating in the military and defense market space aggressively. The massive expenditure on Military and defense sector in the United States points towards the fact that the main focus is on precision and quality of functions performed which can be achieved with the help of quantum cascade lasers.

Gases and vapors possess characteristic chemical absorption “fingerprints,” that are incomparable to their respective chemical structures. If a quantum-cascade laser is directed above a smokestack, the laser’s wavelength can be harmonized to match a “fingerprint” wavelength in the air overhead the smokestack. Based on the fingerprint, the possibility of a specific pollutant’s emissions can be determined. The QC laser is popularly used as a source of radiation for chemical sensing and spectroscopy.

Typical commercial applications of QC lasers include trace gas analysis and pollution monitoring. With increasing government regulations in the United States in consideration of the pollution, quantum cascade lasers can act as a prominent source which can facilitate the detection. QC lasers are finding applications in the Food and Beverage industry.

Food and beverage industry in the United States has noticed a significant growth in the past years. This industry has continuously focussed on freshness and safety of their products. Emersons Rosemount CT4215 Packaging Leak Detection System fits perfectly into existing production processes and can measure up to 200 packs per minute. It makes use of a quantum cascade laser to assess every item leaving a production line and facilitates detection of trace gases from defective packaging, and instantly reject faulty products.

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

