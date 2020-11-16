The “Printed Circuit Board Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Printed Circuit Board market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Printing Circuit Board is an electronic circuit consisting of thin strips of a conducting material such as copper, which have been etched from a layer fixed to a flat insulating sheet and to which integrated circuits and other components are attached. Cheaper PCBs and perf boards are usually constructed with other materials such as epoxies or phenolics which lack the durability but are much less expensive.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

Printed circuit boards(PCBs) have become critically important in the medical field. Due to the advancement in the technology, more and more medical diagnostic, research and treatment methods have become computerized. This is the reason behind PCBs for medical equipment becoming a standard requirement throughout the industry.

PCBs can be found in various medical fields. From defibrillators, pacemakers, and heart monitors in the case of cardiovascular medical specification PCBs, to medical imaging systems, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasonic equipment and more.

PCBs also find their applications in medical devices like body temperature monitors, blood glucose monitors and electrical muscle stimulation equipment. PCBs for medical equipment are everywhere.

Pharmaceutical industry professionals will also often select flex or rigid-flex PCBs for their critical medical devices. The main reason behind this is that medical devices often do not conform to typical standards of PCB shape and size, and medical device professionals will want to make sure their printed circuit boards can fit into as small of an area as possible while remaining resistant to damage. Due to the growth of the Healthcare sector in the countries, the sales of printed circuit boards have been boosted substantially.

The United States is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

Flexible printed circuit boards are adopted in a wide array of electronic devices which possess complex circuitry. Besides efficient interconnectivity solutions, flexible PCBs offer other benefits like reduced system maintenance which increases the possibility of their adoption by the manufacturers to improve their product quality.

Although consumer electronics was the major contributor to the revenue of flexible PCBs over the years, consumption by the automotive electronics sector is expected to gather notable momentum during the forecast period, fuelling the sales globally. Demand from the aerospace and defense industry will also remain vital during the forecast period.

The demand for the flexible printed circuit boards by smartphone manufacturers, connectivity antennas, other mobile devices, LCD display, and rechargeable batteries, is currently increasing at a fast pace. With exploding consumer electronics sector, the soaring popularity of IoT, and rising applications in the automotive industry are identified as the key factors that are likely contributing a positive impact on the sales of FPCBs in the near future. Quality performance and great packaging flexibility of flexible PCBs will contribute to their success in the interconnectivity solutions in the future.

A rising trend of disposable electronics will also contribute substantially to market growth over the next few years. FPCB manufacturers are likely to encounter an increased number of opportunities in the healthcare sector. Moreover, high initial costs associated with flexible PCBs will act as a long established barrier to rapid mass adoption of the technology.

Increasing demand for small, flexible electronics will act as a critical trend for the market. The growing use of flex circuits in electronic wearables will have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, materializing interest in foldable or rollable smartphones will create a massive number of opportunities for key market players soon.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

