The “Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Silicon Epitaxial Wafer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Epitaxy is commonly done through chemical vapor deposition, which is basically a process that forms a non-volatile solid film on a substrate from reactions of the appropriate chemical vapors. There are four major chemical sources of silicon for commercial epitaxial deposition silicon tetrachloride (SiCl4); trichlorosilane (SiHCl3); dichlorosilane (SiH2Cl2); and silane (SiH4).

Market Overview:

The silicon epitaxial wafer market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Based on polished wafers, epitaxial wafers feature an additionally deposited monocrystalline surface layer. They are necessary for the manufacturing of highly integrated semiconductor Elements (ICs), image sensors (CIS), and certain power semiconductors.

– The rise in demand for LED lights has favored the market substantially. With the growing demand for high-performance alternatives in the lighting industry, Epitaxial wafer has emerged as the best material for optimal performance.

– The manufacturing facilities around the globe is focussed on improving the efficiency of the processes by capturing precise and accurate data. The epi-wafers with features like thicker epi layers finds their applications in the devices like gyroscopes to improve the precision with which the readings are recorded.

– Complexities associated with the design will act as a major restraint for the market.

Major Key Players:

Sumco Corporation

GlobalWafers Japan CO., Ltd.

Siltronic AG

MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation