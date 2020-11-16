The “Soft Drinks Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Soft Drinks Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The demand for advanced 100% recyclable packaging solutions is increasing. Also, awareness about the hazardous packaging products among the consumers is growing. The scope of the study for soft drinks packaging market has considered the types of packaging made of different materials and products offered by companies globally.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Plastic to Account for the Largest Market Share

– Consumer preference for plastic packaging in the soft drinks industry has been observed over other products in, as plastic packages are lightweight and more comfortable to handle. Also, the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, as the cost of production is significantly lower.

– However, the market is expected to face challenges due to government regulations and consumer demand pushing manufacturers to look for packaging solutions that are biodegradable or derived from sustainable sources.

– Furthermore, a significant amount of plastic products are being recycled & reused in recent years. Also, the variety of plastics available for packagings, such as PVC, PE, PP, PS, PET, and nylon is one of the reasons contributing to the market share of this segment. According to the British Soft Drinks Association, out of total carbonated soft drinks consumed in 2017, 59% of drinks were packaged with plastic material and followed by metal.

– Coca-cola has revealed that it has used three million tonnes of plastics in the year 2017. Hence, with the average weight of 10 grams a bottle, it employed 300 million plastic bottles in that year. Even though the sales of carbonated drinks is towards the declining trend, the use of plastic for other soft drinks offered by different players has multiplied over the years.

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are expected to witness steady demand from consumers during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is a region with a huge customer base and several fast-growing economies. However, packaging preferences differ considerably from region to region, thus adopting region and application-specific strategies is expected to result in better product movement. Moreover, manufacturers are actively adopting sustainable packaging practices due to the increased pressure from consumer groups, government, and customers.

– Japanese consumers have the highest per capita spending power in Asia. This, combined with the growing size of its aging population and the new functional food labeling system, has created an opportunity for premium functional soft drinks products, particularly those with health claims targeting an older demographic.

– According to Red Bull, in 2018, its sales grew by 30% in India and this trend is expected to continue in the forecasted period 2019-2024.

– Countries like India and China are showing rapid urbanization and currently with 33% and 51% urban population respectively. With the urbanization, growing disposable income is creating demand for soft drink products and hence affecting the soft drinks packaging market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Soft Drinks Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Disposable Income and Growing Economies

4.3.2 Growing DemandÂ for Ready-to-Use Drinks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations AgainstÂ Non-Biodegradable Products

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Metal

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Paper & Paperboard

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Bottle

5.2.2 Can

5.2.3 Cartons and Boxes

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

6.1.3 Graham Packaging Company

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 Owens-Illinois Inc

6.1.6 Pacific Can China Holdings Limited

6.1.7 Crown Holdings Incorporated

6.1.8 CAN-PACK S.A.

6.1.9 CKS Packaging, Inc.

6.1.10 Refresco Group N.V.

6.1.11 Tetra Pak, Inc.

6.1.12 Ardagh Group S.A.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

