Scope of the Report:
An over-the-top (OTT) application is an app or service that avails a product over the Internet and bypasses the traditional distribution practices. Services that are available over the top are most typically related to media and communication and are generally, if not always, lower in cost than the traditional method of delivery.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Services is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– Along with providing messaging services, some of OTT apps also provide the functionalities that a broadcast channel provides to its customers. With a large rate of adoption, users broadcast entertaining videos, music, local or international news to a large group of other users. This wide range of applicabilities is accelerating its adopted growth.
– The fast pace of digital disruption that is transforming the TV industry is growing substantially: the rise in IP-delivered TV content is reshaping distribution models, advertising, and consumer viewing habits. Every major TV operator has launched or is planning to launch and scale up their direct-to-consumer streaming offerings.
– Advertisers are following the exponential OTT audience growth, and the industry has made significant strides in the past year with OTT targeting, personalization, measurement, and engagement. With the traditional services providing less mobility and OTT providing better flexibility, consumer preferences are changing rapidly.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to notice a Major Market Growth
– According to a recent framework by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the consumers of DTH and cable channels will have to pay a network capacity fee (NCF) of INR 130 ($1.8) and 18% GST atop for up to 100 channels. Further, users opting for more than 100 channels, the NCF will be priced at INR 20 for extra 25 channels. The framework came into effect on February 1, 2019.
– With the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, OTT players will gather, analyze, and generate insights from vast volumes of digital data pertaining to user viewing patterns. This will help to create personalized content according to consumer preferences. Such a personalized approach can significantly boost OTT adoption in countries such as India, where entertainment preferences and sensibilities vary between different regions.
– With the advancement in technology occurring in India, the content consumption experience will also face huge priority to improve the consumer experience. Even currently, interactive video-based digital content facilitates a viewer to actively participate in the progression of the narrative, which indeed helps in delivering an immersive experience. OTT platforms are making it possible for viewers to enjoy seamless digital entertainment across multiple media formats, be it through mobile apps or online websites.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
