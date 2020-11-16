The “Cloud-based Database Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud-based Database Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict approval and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc. is increasing. Enterprises are spending on different deployment modes as per their CAPEX to meet the security needs.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market
– With increasing patient records and multi-cloud, there is a need for greater attention to security, compliance, and privacy.
– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.
– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,
– Google has a strong history in big data, analytics, and machine learning, culminating in the launch of their Google Health API.
– As multi-cloud access increases, we can expect healthcare organisations to use Google Clouds expertise while also consuming services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud for computing and data storage to meet the unique needs of their business.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– In Asia-pacific, great strides are being made in digital economy. But it is also causing more threat-related opportunities. According to Cisco, companies receive 6 threats every minute in APAC and 51% of all cyber attacks resulted in a loss of more than USD$1 million
– The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cyber security awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions.
– In addition to financial losses, cybersecurity incidents are also undermining Asia Pacific organizations ability to gain confidence with their consumers and other stakeholders.
– Major companies are setting their footprint in APAC, for instance, Google expanded the number of Google Cloud Platform regions in APAC from three to six in 2018.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cloud-based Database Security Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volumes of Data Being Generated from Information-Escalated Applications is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Loss of Control over Data Location Hinders the Market
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Public
5.1.2 Private
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 IT & Telecom
5.2.6 Manufacturing
5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Fortinet Technologies Inc.
6.1.3 Intel Security Group
6.1.4 McAfee Inc.
6.1.5 Oracle Pvt. Ltd
6.1.6 Imperva Inc.
6.1.7 NetLib Security Inc.
6.1.8 The Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.9 Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
6.1.10 Informatica LLC
6.1.11 Voltage Security Inc.
6.1.12 Axis Technology LLC
6.1.13 Amazon Web Services
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
