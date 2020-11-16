The “Cloud-based Database Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud-based Database Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict approval and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc. is increasing. Enterprises are spending on different deployment modes as per their CAPEX to meet the security needs.

Market Overview:

The cloud-based database security market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period 2019-2024. With the increasing adoption of Big Data platforms and relational databases becoming the prime target for data thieves, the demand for cloud-based database security is expected to gain traction.

– There has been increasing volumes of data being generated from information-escalated applications like storage and mining of huge or commercial data. These applications are flexible and multipurpose in nature. For maintaining the authenticity and integrity of the data and for prevention of cloud-related cyber-attacks, cloud database security is essential.

– The location of the data stored in cloud is not known to organizations which significantly minimizes their control over their data. Consumers do not know the details pertaining to where actual physical machines, networking and storage devices are residing. In case of security breaches, it becomes difficult for them to identify the resource which has been compromised.

