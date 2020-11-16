The “Multi-Factor Authentication Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Multi-Factor Authentication market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The multi-factor authentication market is an authentication method in which the user is granted access only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of evidence. It provides hardware and software solutions offered by various vendors of the market. It is popular due to the high degree of security and different models of multi-factor authentication have found various applications in verticals, such as BFSI, government, immigration & travel, commercial security, electronics and healthcare.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Biometric in BFSI to Hold a Significant Share
– For banks and finance organizations like trading houses, credit card providers, investment funds, etc., protecting the sensitive data and money of the customers is of the utmost importance. There are several links that make it quite easier for hackers or attackers to get into customer’s bank accounts online and steal money. Hence banking and finance need 2FA solution having biometric solution for better security of customers bank accounts and data.
– Combining image authentication with biometric characteristics like iris, retina and face scan gives image response confirmation of a previously saved image allocated to each user during registration into the authentication server, which gives user satisfaction that he is on correct site, which provide security to online transaction.
– The support for audio capturing with the increased availability of voice recognition services, which is a characteristic of biometric solution is available over HTTP-based APIs making it really simple to grant access during transaction through smartphone in multifactor authentification.
– CaixaBank in Spanish is offering customers to use biometric facial recognition technology with pin code as an option, which offers security benefit and giving the rise of opportunity for multi-factor authentification market.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest CAGR
– The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the multifactor authentication market because of a higher level of implementation of bring your own device (BYOD) and choose your own device (CYOD) policies, as well as mobility services, which are increasing cyber attacks and data breaches.
– CREALOGIX has rolled out the solution to major banks in Asia, providing their customers with one single app for banking and authentication. There is no longer a One-Time-Password (OTP) hardware token, generated by a hardware device for each action as part of a multifactor authentication system. The soft token replaces the hard token and provides all the security advantages of multifactor authentication.
– China market is growing highest among the countries, as with the progression of electronic information technology, obtaining personal information becomes relatively simple and it is estimated that China constitutes more number of cyber attacks in banking than United States.
– In China, to enhance the online security level, the internet banking service of the company provides customers with a comprehensive range of two-factor authentication tools to safeguard the designated transactions and designated investment transactions performed by customers via internet banking / mobile banking, which drives the MFA market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Multi-Factor Authentication Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Number of Cyberattacks across enterprises
4.3.2 Cloud-Based Multi-Factor Authentication
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 False Security and High Cost
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Authentication
5.1.1 Two-Factor
5.1.2 Three-Factor
5.1.3 Four-Factor
5.2 End User
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Defense
5.2.5 Travel and Transport/Logistics
5.2.6 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Latin America
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 CA Technologies, Inc.
6.1.2 Fujitsu Limited
6.1.3 Gemalto NV
6.1.4 NEC Corporation
6.1.5 RSA Security LLC
6.1.6 Safran Group
6.1.7 SecureAuth Coproration
6.1.8 Suprema HQ Inc.
6.1.9 Symantec VIP
6.1.10 VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
