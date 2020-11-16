The “Multi-Factor Authentication Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Multi-Factor Authentication market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The multi-factor authentication market is an authentication method in which the user is granted access only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of evidence. It provides hardware and software solutions offered by various vendors of the market. It is popular due to the high degree of security and different models of multi-factor authentication have found various applications in verticals, such as BFSI, government, immigration & travel, commercial security, electronics and healthcare.

Market Overview:

The multi-factor authentication market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period of 2019â€“2024. Blockchain and decentralized authentication systems are coming in trends which will replace centralized data and application servers with a network of computers that encrypt and store data and stay in sync with each other. The general concept is to represent user identities with encryption key-pairs which can be tied to additional parameters such as the userâ€™s biometric data instead of passwords to make a high authentification.

– Growing number of cyberattacks across enterprises is driving the market, as nearly half of all cyber attacks target small business with mostly ransomware attacks and hijacking corporate online and financial accounts. OneLogin’s own authentication app (OneLogin Protect) where users can verify their identities via their smartphones. It also integrates with other third-party authentication factors like Google Authenticator and Yubicoâ€™s YubiKeys and provides a single sign-on option for company’s desktops.

– Cloud-based multi-factor authentication is driving the market. Mobile is a key focus for todayâ€™s Cloud MFA solutions, where mobile options such as fingerprint scan, facial recognition deliver ease of use, making the authentication experience as frictionless as possible for users. SAASPASS provides cloud-based two-factor authentication to sign into applications and devices anywhere securely.

– However, false security and high cost is a key restraint for the market, as there is always possibility of mobile phones and tokens being stolen, potentially allowing the thief to gain access to the userâ€™s accounts. Due to the requirement of specialized hardware, the total cost becomes high which is a major challenge for the market growth.

Major Key Players:

CA Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto NV

NEC Corporation

RSA Security LLC

Safran Group

SecureAuth Coproration

Suprema HQ Inc.

Symantec VIP