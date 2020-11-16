Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

Hazardous Location Connectors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

sambit.k

Nov 16, 2020

Hazardous Location Connectors

The “Hazardous Location Connectors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Location Connectors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The hazardous location connectors market are contributing to the growth by rising industrial safety measures, increasing applications in the industrial sector and reducing costs and growing awareness among industry personnel. The various safety standards laid down by the government have made the use of environment-safe connectors obligatory in nearly all the industrial sectors, such as oil refineries, pulp & paper mills, pharmaceutical manufacturing, etc.

Market Overview:

  • The global hazardous location connectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Fiber optic connector is in trend where the use of fibre optic communications are becoming more prevalent to set to improve both safety and productivity. It offers an alternative to hard-wiring methods, allowing users to safely make and break fibre optic cables by providing wide operating temperature ranges including subzero operation in the field with minimal downtime during hazardous time.
  • – Rising industrial safety measures is driving the market, as the tools and equipment used in manufacturing can produce heat and flame, increasing the risk for fires, especially in Class I location, by which connectors play an important role to prevent these types of explosions.
  • – Increasing applications in the industrial sector is driving the market as every applications require different connector designs due to its industry need to overstand shock, vibration and extreme temperatures. In the oil sector, high-quality flexible connectors are use by properly connecting all metallic non-current carrying equipment to prevent shock, whereas waterproof electrical connectors which is rubber moulded are use in wastewater treatment facilities.
  • – However, higher product installation and maintenance cost challenge the market growth, as wire-terminated or PCB-mounted connector have additional costs associated with them which makes the cost high.

    Major Key Players:

  • American Connectors, Inc.
  • Amphenol Industrial Products Group
  • Thomas & Betts
  • Texcan
  • Hubbell-Killark
  • Steck Connectors
  • ITT BIW Connector Systems
  • Crouse-Hinds (Eaton)
  • Emerson Industrial Automation
  • Vantage Technology

    Key Market Trends:

    Oil Refineries to Increase the Growth of Market

    – As the demand of crude oil is growing yearly, there is a need of safety equipment which can prevent any fatality at the hazardous zone in the refineries factories, as some areas of a refinery are inherently dangerous, with levels of explosive gases and chemicals potentially present at all times. Explosion-proof parts such as connectors can be place inside an enclosure which can withstand an internal explosion caused by a spark.
    – Thomas & Betts products named Mechanical Grounding Connectors which is flexible connectors is very effective by properly connecting all metallic non-current carrying equipment at the oil and gas facility, which greatly reduce the potential for electric shock and explosions.
    – Vector Techlok clamp connectors of Freudenberg Oil & Gas Technologies are the most effective and economical pipe connection systems which can withstand considerable bending moments and axial forces under pressure without leaking to prevent hazardous fatality or the bolts becoming loose which greatly reduce the maintenance costs and major fatal incidents.
    – In June 2018, an explosion and fire rocked the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, prompted a call for residents to shelter in place as thick black smoke billowed into the sky due to oil-fueled flame. It burned some power lines, causing big electrical flashes and sending some of the lines falling to the ground. So the use of connectors is highly in demand which causes to grow the market.

    North America to Account for a Major Share

    – North America is growing in this market as various government safety standards have made the use of safe connectors compulsory in almost all the industrial sectors. The hazardous connection interface is designed to meet the requirements for ignition protection under a Class 1 Div ll environment according to the American standard NEC 500 (National Electrical Code).
    – United States is having high growth among countries. HARTINGs Han Ex connector series have been certified to the National Electric Codes NEC 500 standard for use in Class I, Division II hazardous locations, making them available for use across the countries, where metal locking levers lock the connectors and can be released only with a tool, preventing opening by accident in an explosive atmosphere.
    – In United States, BICON’s range of compact barrier glands provides an efficient and cost-effective means of terminating electrical cables in hazardous areas. The BICON barrier connectors are easy to inspect as the compound chamber has been specifically designed to facilitate a quick visual check after assembly.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

