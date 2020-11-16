The “Hazardous Location Connectors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Location Connectors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352831
Scope of the Report:
The hazardous location connectors market are contributing to the growth by rising industrial safety measures, increasing applications in the industrial sector and reducing costs and growing awareness among industry personnel. The various safety standards laid down by the government have made the use of environment-safe connectors obligatory in nearly all the industrial sectors, such as oil refineries, pulp & paper mills, pharmaceutical manufacturing, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352831
Key Market Trends:
Oil Refineries to Increase the Growth of Market
– As the demand of crude oil is growing yearly, there is a need of safety equipment which can prevent any fatality at the hazardous zone in the refineries factories, as some areas of a refinery are inherently dangerous, with levels of explosive gases and chemicals potentially present at all times. Explosion-proof parts such as connectors can be place inside an enclosure which can withstand an internal explosion caused by a spark.
– Thomas & Betts products named Mechanical Grounding Connectors which is flexible connectors is very effective by properly connecting all metallic non-current carrying equipment at the oil and gas facility, which greatly reduce the potential for electric shock and explosions.
– Vector Techlok clamp connectors of Freudenberg Oil & Gas Technologies are the most effective and economical pipe connection systems which can withstand considerable bending moments and axial forces under pressure without leaking to prevent hazardous fatality or the bolts becoming loose which greatly reduce the maintenance costs and major fatal incidents.
– In June 2018, an explosion and fire rocked the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, prompted a call for residents to shelter in place as thick black smoke billowed into the sky due to oil-fueled flame. It burned some power lines, causing big electrical flashes and sending some of the lines falling to the ground. So the use of connectors is highly in demand which causes to grow the market.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– North America is growing in this market as various government safety standards have made the use of safe connectors compulsory in almost all the industrial sectors. The hazardous connection interface is designed to meet the requirements for ignition protection under a Class 1 Div ll environment according to the American standard NEC 500 (National Electrical Code).
– United States is having high growth among countries. HARTINGs Han Ex connector series have been certified to the National Electric Codes NEC 500 standard for use in Class I, Division II hazardous locations, making them available for use across the countries, where metal locking levers lock the connectors and can be released only with a tool, preventing opening by accident in an explosive atmosphere.
– In United States, BICON’s range of compact barrier glands provides an efficient and cost-effective means of terminating electrical cables in hazardous areas. The BICON barrier connectors are easy to inspect as the compound chamber has been specifically designed to facilitate a quick visual check after assembly.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352831
Hazardous Location Connectors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Industrial Safety Measures
4.3.2 Increasing Applications in the Industrial Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Product Installation and Maintenance Cost
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Class
6.1.1 Class I
6.1.2 Class II
6.1.3 Class III
6.2 By Hazardous Zone
6.2.1 Zone 0
6.2.2 Zone 1
6.2.3 Zone 2
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Food & Beverage Processing
6.3.2 Oil & Gas Production
6.3.3 Oil Refineries
6.3.4 Petrochemical Refineries
6.3.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
6.3.6 Wastewater Treatment Facilities
6.3.7 Other Applications
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 American Connectors, Inc.
7.1.2 Amphenol Industrial Products Group
7.1.3 Thomas & Betts
7.1.4 Texcan
7.1.5 Hubbell-Killark
7.1.6 Steck Connectors
7.1.7 ITT BIW Connector Systems
7.1.8 Crouse-Hinds (Eaton)
7.1.9 Emerson Industrial Automation
7.1.10 Vantage Technology
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Medical Injection Molding Machines Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Sunflower Oil Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2024
Well Testing Equipment Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Intelligent Yogurt Machine Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Coil Wound Equipment Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Cell Banking and Storage Market Status and Outlook 2020 | Industry Share and Business Size with Growth Rate, Top Key Players Update with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024
Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Double Rapier Loom Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry
Automotive Locking Switch Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Heavy Weight Conveyor Belts Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025
Tandem Bike Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Tobacco Pipe Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co