Scope of the Report:

The hazardous location connectors market are contributing to the growth by rising industrial safety measures, increasing applications in the industrial sector and reducing costs and growing awareness among industry personnel. The various safety standards laid down by the government have made the use of environment-safe connectors obligatory in nearly all the industrial sectors, such as oil refineries, pulp & paper mills, pharmaceutical manufacturing, etc.

Market Overview:

The global hazardous location connectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Fiber optic connector is in trend where the use of fibre optic communications are becoming more prevalent to set to improve both safety and productivity. It offers an alternative to hard-wiring methods, allowing users to safely make and break fibre optic cables by providing wide operating temperature ranges including subzero operation in the field with minimal downtime during hazardous time.

– Rising industrial safety measures is driving the market, as the tools and equipment used in manufacturing can produce heat and flame, increasing the risk for fires, especially in Class I location, by which connectors play an important role to prevent these types of explosions.

– Increasing applications in the industrial sector is driving the market as every applications require different connector designs due to its industry need to overstand shock, vibration and extreme temperatures. In the oil sector, high-quality flexible connectors are use by properly connecting all metallic non-current carrying equipment to prevent shock, whereas waterproof electrical connectors which is rubber moulded are use in wastewater treatment facilities.

However, higher product installation and maintenance cost challenge the market growth, as wire-terminated or PCB-mounted connector have additional costs associated with them which makes the cost high.

