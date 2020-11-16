The “Packaging Industry In UAE Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Packaging Industry In UAE market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

There is a rise in eco-friendly packaging in the region as the number of international brands offering chemical-free, organic and natural products in the United Arab Emirates is increasing. In some categories of home care, the type of packaging used varies according to the usage of the product. For example, most manufacturers of fabric softeners use PET packaging as it gives the feeling of softness compared to HDPE. Packaging redesigns and innovative shapes of packaging have been adopted to promote a premium image. Manufacturers have launched products with premium packaging in many categories.

The packaging industry in the UAE is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The most important feature to be integrated into packaging is functionality. There is a growing demand for secondary packaging for this region because of the increasing trend in categories such as perfumes and skincare through folding cartons. As many consumers and companies are becoming more zero waste compliant, sustainability is becoming a key development agenda in the United Arab Emirates. Packaging manufacturers present in this region are investing in innovative packaging in terms of both design and materials used considering demographic and lifestyle changes.

– There is a shift to larger pack sizes in food packaging. For example, large pack sizes like Nutellaâ€™s 750g in spreads are proving increasingly popular as they offer better value, while in baby food the rising popularity of growing-up milk formula is also supporting sales of larger packs.

– There is slower growth in retail unit volume due to the economic slowdown in the United Arab Emirates which hit the packaging industry, with many packaging categories including food, beauty, and personal care, soft drinks and home care. Companies are looking for alternative ways of offering multipacks and larger pack sizes, which are more economical, as well as smaller packs which are more affordable. High taxation in canned packaging has been a factor that impacted the demand adversely.

– Government bodies are setting packaging requirements for food companies by making changes to comply with the regulation of beauty and personal care. New rules and regulations are made for milk, juice, and other beverages. Innovative pack design is seen in beauty and personal care. There is a growing focus on environmentally-friendly packaging. Major Key Players:

