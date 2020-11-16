The “Packaging Industry In UAE Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Packaging Industry In UAE market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
There is a rise in eco-friendly packaging in the region as the number of international brands offering chemical-free, organic and natural products in the United Arab Emirates is increasing. In some categories of home care, the type of packaging used varies according to the usage of the product. For example, most manufacturers of fabric softeners use PET packaging as it gives the feeling of softness compared to HDPE. Packaging redesigns and innovative shapes of packaging have been adopted to promote a premium image. Manufacturers have launched products with premium packaging in many categories.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Food Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– The adoption of sustainable packaging is one of the vital food packaging market trend in UAE that will impact the growth of the market in this region. Factors contributing to the growth in this region are increasing demand for convenience by consumers, increase in disposable income, and changing consumer behavior. Disposable income and improved global flight connectivity have further augmented the regional market demand.
– There is a growing demand for packaged food by consumers owing to changing eating habits, and the quickening pace of life is expected to have a major impact on the industry. The product offers extended and stable shelf-life, high barrier properties, and safety, thereby boosting industry growth. Food safety is one of the primary factor driving the market as the quality of food is a significant issue faced by manufacturers and consumers of food products.
– With rising environmental and health concerns due to the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste, companies are focusing on adopting sustainable packaging options. For instance, Bemis, a leading food packaging company introduced BMET metalized sealant films, having 30% less material weight than usual 3-ply films that replace materials such as metalized OPET, OPP, or foil.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
