The “Beer Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Beer Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Beer packaging is an extremely important process in the production, transport, and sale of this beverage. The bottling of beverages can be performed into glass bottles, PET ones, and in cans.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Glass Packaging is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
– Advantages like reusability and the ability to keep beer fresh for a longer period of time compared to other alternative packaging materials, the glass packaging method is estimated to hold the highest share.
– The returnable glass used for packing beer prevents light from entering the bottle and the beer from being skunked, making it a viable packaging option for companies. Moreover, glass adds an authentic look to the packaging and satisfies various consumer preferences.
– Glass has a zero rate of chemical interactions with products, which reduces the risk of spoilage. Taking into consideration the above-mentioned benefits, glass is estimated to hold the highest share over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, an amber glass beer bottle provides 99.9% protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays, and also glass is a great insulator, so it keeps beer colder much longer than any other type of single-use packaging.
– With the increasing beer production in various regions, the packaging market will also witness increasing demand hence, driving the market forward.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific beer packaging market is primarily driven by changing cultural trends, the expanding population, growing urbanization, and the rising popularity of beer among the younger population.
– Owing to the various investments and higher penetration of beer in different regions, this trend for beer in this region is expected to continue and grow which will boost the packaging market.
– Heineken, an Amsterdam-based company, increased its stake in United Breweries, Indias largest beer manufacturer, thereby offering high growth potential for beer packaging industry in the country.
– Furthermore, a significant rise in the number of working-class individuals and with the increase in disposable incomes of the people in this region, these factors have favored the adoption of premium and high-quality beers in this region which is driving the beer packaging market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Beer Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Changing Consumer Preferences
4.3.2 Innovative Packaging and Attractive Marketing
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Consumer Preference of Wine and Liquor Over Beer in a Few Regions
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging Material
5.1.1 Glass
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 PET
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Bottle
5.2.2 Keg
5.2.3 Can
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Ardagh Group SA
6.1.3 Crown Holdings Incorporated
6.1.4 Ball Corporation
6.1.5 Westrock Company
6.1.6 Tetra Laval International SA
6.1.7 Carlsberg Group
6.1.8 Allied Glass Containers Limited
6.1.9 Plastipak Holdings Inc.
6.1.10 Nampack Ltd.
6.1.11 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
