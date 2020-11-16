The “Asia-Pacific Food Additives Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Food Additives market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Asia-Pacific food additives market offers a wide range of products including preservatives, sweeteners, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, enzymes, hydrocolloids, food flavors and enhancers, food colorants, and acidulants applicable to beverages, bakery, meat and meat products, dairy products, and other industries. The study also covers the geographic analysis of the countries including China, Japan, India, and Australia
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Bakery Holds a Great Potential
The population of Asia-Pacific represents diversified tastes and preferences; thus, manufacturers are constantly innovating and widening their product portfolio to meet the dynamic consumer demands. Hectic lifestyles, associated with most urban regions of APAC, present a suitable opportunity for on-the-go breakfast and convenient baked goods. In the booming markets of Asia, indulgence is leading the growth in baked goods and pastries, in particular. Asia-Pacific boasts the highest pastry sales globally and accounts for the majority of global growth within the pastry segment.
China Dominates the Regional Market
Owing to the large population base with a potential consumer market, China remains a lucrative market for food additives in the region. Moreover, the country is experiencing significant development in terms of new product launches and innovations. Major companies are strategizing business expansion in order to increase market penetration and are investing to supplement the production facility in the country. For instance, key players such as Givaudan, Chr Hansen, and Palsgaard own manufacturing units in China.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asia-Pacific Food Additives Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Emulsifiers
5.1.2 Anti-Caking Agents
5.1.3 Enzymes
5.1.4 Hydrocolloids
5.1.4.1 Starch
5.1.4.2 Gelatin Gum
5.1.4.3 Xanthan Gum
5.1.4.4 Others
5.1.5 Acidulants
5.1.5.1 Citric Acid
5.1.5.2 Phosphoric Acid
5.1.5.3 Lactic Acid
5.1.5.4 Others
5.1.6 Preservatives
5.1.6.1 Natural Food Preservatives
5.1.6.2 Synthetic Food Preservatives
5.1.7 Sweeteners
5.1.7.1 Bulk Sweeteners
5.1.7.2 Sugar Substitutes
5.1.8 Food Flavors
5.1.8.1 Natural Flavors
5.1.8.2 Nature Identical Flavors
5.1.8.3 Synthetic Flavors
5.1.9 Food Flavor Enhancers
5.1.10 Food Colorants
5.1.10.1 Natural
5.1.10.2 Synthetic
5.2 Applications
5.2.1 Beverages
5.2.2 Bakery
5.2.3 Meat and Meat Products
5.2.4 Dairy Products
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 Japan
5.3.1.3 India
5.3.1.4 Australia
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated
6.4.2 Kerry Inc.
6.4.3 Corbion NV
6.4.4 Tate & Lyle
6.4.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.4.6 Dupont- Danisco
6.4.7 Novozymes
6.4.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
