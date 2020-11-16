The “Baby Food Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Baby Food Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Baby food packaging products are specially designed for packaging food material for infants and toddlers. A wide variety of packaging materials such as glass jars, plastic containers, metal cans, folding cartons, and other solutions are used for packaging of baby food products, including dried foods, prepared foods, and milk formula.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Plastic is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Plastics are more efficient material to choose than other alternatives for food packaging because plastics are energy efficient to manufacture and they are also lighter than the alternative materials. For instance. just two pounds of plastic can deliver 10 gallons of a beverage, on the other hand, you will need three pounds of aluminum, eight pounds of steel, or over 40 pounds of glass to bring home the same amount of beverage.

– In the powder milk formula product, with the launch of single-serve plastic sachets by various brands, indicates the busy life of working parents and thus, increases the importance towards ready nutrition products which is further boosting the market growth.

– HDPE is the most widely used type of plastic packaging material. It is used to make many types of bottles and containers. Unpigmented bottles are translucent, have good barrier properties and stiffness, and are well suited for packaging of products with a shorter shelf life such as milk.

– With the expanding infant nutrition market, it is evident that nutritional product demand such as milk is increasing which is directly driving the market for the baby food packaging.

Asia Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth

– Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increased use of packaged baby food products by the urban population. Also with the rising disposable income of people in the emerging economies and their busy lifestyle are also boosting the growth of the baby food packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

– Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region, China is expected to be the market with the highest share for baby food packaging products followed by Japan and India. Increasing awareness of consumers regarding the nutritional benefits of packaged baby food products is expected to drive the growth of the market.

– Moreover, increasing demand for convenient baby edible products due to the increased number of working women is predicted to drive the growth of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Baby Food Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Urbanization Coupled with Busy Lifestyle

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rising Concerns over Eco-friendly Products

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paperboard

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.2 By Package Type

5.2.1 Bottles

5.2.2 Metal Cans

5.2.3 Cartons

5.2.4 Jars

5.2.5 Pouches

5.3 By Product

5.3.1 Liquid Milk Formula

5.3.2 Dried Baby Food

5.3.3 Powder Milk Formula

5.3.4 Prepared Baby Food

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ardagh Group

6.1.2 Amcor Ltd.

6.1.3 Mondi Group

6.1.4 Bemis Company, Inc.

6.1.5 RPC Group

6.1.6 Winpak Ltd.

6.1.7 Sonoco

6.1.8 Silgan Holdings Inc.

6.1.9 Tetra Laval

6.1.10 DS Smith Plc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

