The “Saudi Arabia Snack Bar Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Saudi Arabia Snack Bar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Saudi Arabia snack bar market is available as a cereal bar, energy bars, and other snack bars. By distribution channel the market is segmented into, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Saudi Demands for Healthy Snacks
Snack consumption pattern in Saudi Arabia is different from other Middle East countries, where consumer prefers sweet baked and cereal products on multiple occasion. The snack bar is considered as a high-end premium baked products, which have less popularity among average Saudi consumer due to high price. The economic slowdown in the country has affected the cereal bar market growth. Consumer tastes for sweet bakery products are the primary factor driving the cereal/granola bar market. High fiber, low-sugar, gluten-free, and mix of grains in the snack bar are in high demand. Increased snacking habits among Saudi consumer, offer potential snack bar market opportunity for manufacturers to innovate products. Companies introducing healthier products in the comparable price range of baked good and confectionery attracts consumers.
Online Retail is Driving the Market
Changing lifestyle in Saudi Arabia has driven the sales of the modern retail channel, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets and online stores. Multiple brand product availability at discount prices offer an opportunity for companies to expand sales. The online retail platform has successfully established itself as a convenient marketplace, offering a wide range of snack bars, ranging from meal-replacement options to the indulgent ones. Prominent online channels, such as Souq.com, evitamins.com, mezmiz.com offer discounts, and convenience, supported market growth and have reportedly witnessed a surge in the sales of functional snack bars, contributed by packaging design, label claims, and a repetitive pattern of snack consumption.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Saudi Arabia Snack Bar Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Cereal Bars
5.1.1.1 Granola Bars
5.1.1.2 Others
5.1.2 Energy Bars
5.1.3 Other Snack Bars
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Online Channel
5.2.4 Specialist Retailers
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 General Mills Inc.
6.4.2 Kellogg Company
6.4.3 Premier Nutrition Corporation
6.4.4 Clif Bar & Company
6.4.5 GoMacro LLC
6.4.6 NuGo Nutrition Inc.
6.4.7 Power Crunch
6.4.8 Simply Good Foods Co.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
