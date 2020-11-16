The “Hazardous Location Thermostats Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Location Thermostats market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Hazardous location thermostats are used in places where fire or explosion hazards may exist due to flammable gases, they are specially designed for hazardous location temperature control i.e. it controls the heating, cooling, or ventilation systems with an adjustable knob for easy and convenient adjustments.

The hazardous location thermostats market is estimated to be worth USD 0.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.061 billion by 2024 registering a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– In the last few years, the rapid technological advancements and the growing number of industries especially from petrochemical plants to oil refineries, from grain elevators to pulp and paper mills have led to the robust demand for hazardous location thermostats market.

– Thermostats are the devices/components of a control system, which senses and maintains the system at a constant temperature by switching the devices on or off as and when needed. It serves as a control unit for heating or cooling the system or a component of heaters or air conditioners.

– With the ongoing rapid technological advancement, increasing applications in the various industrial sectors, and growing safety measures are some of the major drivers stimulating the growth of this market.

Pentair Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

R. Stahl, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Emerson Industrial Automation

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

Stego Elektrotechnik GmbH

SSHC, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA