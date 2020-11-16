The “North America Food Hydrocolloids Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Food Hydrocolloids market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352824

Scope of the Report:

The market has been segmented by type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is further segmented into gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, guar gum, carrageenan, alginate, and other types. Based on application, the market is further segmented into dairy and frozen products, bakery, beverages, confectionery, meat and seafood products, oils and fats, and other applications.

Market Overview:

North America Food Hydrocolloids Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– North America is one of the largest market for hydrocolloids; the specific demand for the substance for oil and fat reduction exists in the region given the food habit and eating practices of the consumers. It acts as a barrier for oils and fats in breaded/fried foods consumed heavily in US.

– By using hydrocolloids, calorie-dense fats and oils can be replaced with what is essentially structured water. Therefore, consumers would prefer products low in oil and fat, which possible through proper use of hydrocolloids.

– The major types of hydrocolloids in the North America hydrocolloid market are gellan gum, xanthan gum, guar gum, locust bean gum, and pectin, among others. Major Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated

CP Kelco U.S., Inc

DuPont

DSM group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Behn Meyer Holding AG