Multiscreen Advertising Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Nov 16, 2020

Multiscreen Advertising

The “Multiscreen Advertising Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Multiscreen Advertising market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352823

Scope of the Report:

A multi-screen advertisement campaign is an advertisement campaign which is simultaneously displayed on an array of devices. Most common digital multi-screen campaigns are displayed on desktop computers, smartphones, tablets, and televisions. It is broadcasted on various platform depending upon the type of content.

Market Overview:

  • The multiscreen advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.20% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to Zenithâ€™s Media, mobile internet consumption will account for 26% of global media consumption in 2019, up from 19% in 2016. People around the world will spend an average of 122 minutes a day accessing the mobile internet via browsers and apps, an amount that has grown from just ten minutes a day since 2010.
  • – With the increase in advertising expenditure of companies in the competitive world to increase profitability, the multiscreen advertising market is also increasing. According to a study from Google, 90% of users who move between devices do so to accomplish a goal. While watching a TV show on a large LCD television, they may react to it on a social network using a smartphone; or adjust the recording settings of their DVR with a tablet. These activities are no longer restricted to a single screen.
  • – Increase in Big Data analytics has enabled companies to provide targeted ads to people, decreasing the conversion costs of the companies. US consumers dedicate one-fourth of their media consumption time to mobile. This has led to fast growth in mobile media consumption, driving the market for multiscreen advertising.
  • – However, the increase in mobile media consumption along with onscreen advertising in every application has changed the consumers buying behavior and brand awareness which is driving the multiscreen advertising market.
  • – Moreover, intrusive nature of the advertisement, rising number of Adblocker in the devices are hindering the growth of the market.

    Major Key Players:

  • Sky Mobile
  • Orange S.A.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Netflix Inc.
  • Roku Inc.
  • AT&T Inc
  • NTT DoCoMo Inc.
  • Verizon Wireless
  • Vodafone Group PLC

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352823

    Key Market Trends:

    Mobile/Tablet Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

    – Targeting advertisement to specific devices and operating systems is the most established form of mobile advertisement targeting. The unique and persistent account ID used by social networkers gives companies like Facebook and Twitter a big advantage in audience targeting compared with other mobile display ad providers.
    – Regardless of the device a person chooses to log in from, a social network is able to recognize the ID and target ads based on the personal profile and behaviors associated with that ID.
    – Google, Amazon, and eBay, as well as some premium publishers, retailers, and application developers, have many consumers logging in to their sites and services via mobile. The first-party user data available through those login IDs enables more sophisticated audience targeting capabilities, increasing the market for multiscreen advertising.
    – Moreover, increasing market share of mobile/tablet devices, growing content consumption on the mobile devices and telcos helping the marketers to reach the target audience with their device location is driving the market by increasing consumer brand awareness, brand association and buying behavior towards multiscreen advertising.

    North America to Account for the Largest Market

    – The United States leads the market by advertising spending, and spent was more than the six countries combined. Canada also spent more than USD 9500 million on advertising. Thus, North America leads the market in multiscreen advertising as well.
    – With this high spending in the North American region, companies are moving towards targeted and multiscreen advertising. Fast adoption of new technology in the region and growing focus on reduction of costs is pushing the market to adopt multiscreen advertising.
    – Many technology major companies like Facebook and Google are headquartered in the US, giving a boost to multiscreen advertising in the region.
    – Moreover, consumers adapting to new innovation, usage of smart devices all around and higher time spent on the screen as compared to other countries is boosting the multiscreen advertising market in North America.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352823

    Multiscreen Advertising Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Shifting Trends Towards Mobile Media Consumption
    4.2.2 Ability to Target Relevant or Personalized Ads
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Intrusive Nature of Ads on User Experience
    4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Ad-blockers on Devices
    4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Content
    5.1.1 Static
    5.1.2 Dynamic
    5.1.3 Interactive
    5.2 By Platform
    5.2.1 Television
    5.2.2 Desktop/Laptop
    5.2.3 Mobile/Tablet
    5.2.4 Gaming Consoles
    5.2.5 Other Platforms
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Sky Mobile
    6.1.2 Orange S.A.
    6.1.3 Alphabet Inc.
    6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.5 Netflix Inc.
    6.1.6 Roku Inc.
    6.1.7 AT&T Inc
    6.1.8 NTT DoCoMo Inc.
    6.1.9 Verizon Wireless
    6.1.10 Vodafone Group PLC

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

