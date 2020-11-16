The “Multiscreen Advertising Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Multiscreen Advertising market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

A multi-screen advertisement campaign is an advertisement campaign which is simultaneously displayed on an array of devices. Most common digital multi-screen campaigns are displayed on desktop computers, smartphones, tablets, and televisions. It is broadcasted on various platform depending upon the type of content.

The multiscreen advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.20% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to Zenithâ€™s Media, mobile internet consumption will account for 26% of global media consumption in 2019, up from 19% in 2016. People around the world will spend an average of 122 minutes a day accessing the mobile internet via browsers and apps, an amount that has grown from just ten minutes a day since 2010.

– With the increase in advertising expenditure of companies in the competitive world to increase profitability, the multiscreen advertising market is also increasing. According to a study from Google, 90% of users who move between devices do so to accomplish a goal. While watching a TV show on a large LCD television, they may react to it on a social network using a smartphone; or adjust the recording settings of their DVR with a tablet. These activities are no longer restricted to a single screen.

– Increase in Big Data analytics has enabled companies to provide targeted ads to people, decreasing the conversion costs of the companies. US consumers dedicate one-fourth of their media consumption time to mobile. This has led to fast growth in mobile media consumption, driving the market for multiscreen advertising.

– However, the increase in mobile media consumption along with onscreen advertising in every application has changed the consumers buying behavior and brand awareness which is driving the multiscreen advertising market.

