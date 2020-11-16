The “Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352822

Scope of the Report:

Tissue paper is a type of paper handkerchief which is of lightweight and used for various purposes such as wiping hands, face, table napkin, wrapping tissue, etc. Hygiene tissue papers are mostly used for facial purpose. Facial tissues refer to a class of smooth, soft, absorbent, and disposable paper which is suitable to use on our face. Tissues and hygiene products help consumers to maintain a healthy and hygienic lifestyle in their day to day life.

Market Overview:

The away from home tissue and hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. It is estimated that more than 9% of the paper products processed in the world end up as tissue products accounting to at least 21 million tons of tissue paper every year. In recent years, the away from home products are estimated to be accountable for more than one-third of the global consumption of tissue products and are increasing at a moderate pace every year.

– Most away from home tissue products are bought by building owners, institutions and janitorial services directly from distributors. The products are usually bought in bulk and are often tied to the type of dispensers that are being used in their particular establishments in order to maintain the loyalty of customers towards that particular brand. The major ground of competition usually revolves around the price of the product, compatibility of the product with dispensers, and ease of replenishment.

– Away from home products have become one of the most widely used commodities in the world. The increasing demand from urban regions is mainly driving the hygiene market. A large number of end users ranging from restaurant and food trucks to commercial users keep a constant demand for these products in the urban markets when compared to rural establishments that majorly rely on the retail variants.

– A significant factor that is limiting the growth of the market is the high raw material prices for the tissue industry all over the globe. Moreover, the new innovative product such as electronic dryers, are impacting the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Georgia Pacific LLC

SCA (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

Procter & Gamble

Cascades Tissue Group Inc.

Wausau Paper Corp.

Sofidel Group

Clearwater Paper Corporation