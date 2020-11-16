The “Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Tissue paper is a type of paper handkerchief which is of lightweight and used for various purposes such as wiping hands, face, table napkin, wrapping tissue, etc. Hygiene tissue papers are mostly used for facial purpose. Facial tissues refer to a class of smooth, soft, absorbent, and disposable paper which is suitable to use on our face. Tissues and hygiene products help consumers to maintain a healthy and hygienic lifestyle in their day to day life.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Toilet Paper to Occupy the Maximum Market Demand
– Paper and cloth towels in the market are proven to be having the highest drying capacity when compared to many other alternatives, like electronic dryers. According to a study conducted by Mayo Clinic Proceedings, a prominent medical journal, on drying efficiency of several hand drying methods, the results indicated that residual water was more efficiently removed from the hands by paper towels when compared to jet air dryers and hot air dryers.
– Recent studies claim that three in 10 shoppers are considered heavy users of bathroom tissues and they shop for about 13 or more rolls every month. Toilet papers are seeing the advantage of the support of effective category segmentation and added value innovations. Prime innovations, like dermatologically tested variants, flushable variants, and the double-layered toilet papers are distinguishing the general toilet papers from the premium ones.
– In some of the countries, the value growth of the market is entirely driven by the introduction of premium and super-premium toilet papers. The differentiation of these premium and super-premium away from home tissue and hygiene products are already seen on the supermarket shelves in the form of premium packaging used to pack these products. As the biggest sub-sector of AFH market bathroom tissues are already enjoying the household penetration rates close to 100%.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market
– In Asia- Pacific, countries, like China, Australia, Singapore, and India stood as the key source of demand for these products. The high demand from the market channels, such as hospitals & healthcare units, hospitality units, food businesses, and other businesses are driving the demand for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the region. The highest demand was recorded from environmental sanitation needs in restaurants, stores, public toilets, etc. where hygiene products are provided widely for the customers.
– Rapidly growing middle-class population in many Asia-Pacific countries and increasing disposable incomes of the population led to increased domestic travel significantly, which in turn, drives the demand for the away from home tissue and hygiene products.
– The region is also becoming one of the most famous medical tourism hubs. There are more than 0.3 million births and 0.1 million deaths every day in the regions, which leads to increased consumption of away from home tissue and hygiene products, such as wipes, paper towels, and napkins, in both domestic users and commercial users, like hospitals and healthcare industry.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
