The “Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352821
Scope of the Report:
Big Data Analytics helps energy utility sector by optimizing power generation and planning. Power generation planning and economic load dispatch are the two most important decision-making processes in power generation. Economic load dispatch in simple terms is matching power supply with the demand for energy from the grid over a short period of time at the lowest possible cost subject to transmission and distribution constraints. Matching energy supply and demand on the network has always been a tight balancing act, and data analytics has a significant role to play by taking advantage of collected energy data and advanced big data analytics techniques.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352821
Key Market Trends:
Smart Metering to Fuel Market Growth
– The smart metering in big data analytics involves components such as grid operations, field services, resource planning, customer experience, and regulatory compliances. It helps to predict demand and forecast based on the data collected, that will boost the market growth.
– Furthermore, big data analytics in smart metering helps in forecasting energy consumption, which plays a vital role in the management of demand and supply which also mitigates the waste of energy.
– For instance, Siemens introduced incorporation of big data analytics with smart meters to achieve deeper insights from the smart grid which in turn offers data to mitigate extra energy consumption and increases profit margins.
– Developing countries such as India, Brazil, etc. are hugely investing in the energy sector, that will boost the smart metering with advanced big data techniques in recent years.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market
– Increasing adoption of IoT and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries, including China and India vouch for APAC to be the fastest-growing region in the big data analytics in energy sector market.
– For instance, India has deployed 200,000 smart meters in 11 cities in 208 and will install 1500,000 more in 2019. It will use technology such as RF Mesh, GPRS, PLC and 6 LoWPAN. EESL aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with smart meters in India through Smart Meters National Programme (SMNP) as this would help in reducing AT&C losses.
– In the APAC region, China will be the leading country in big data analytics in the energy utility sector due to its large population and increasing rate of adaptation of smart metering, smart grid systems across the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352821
Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Enormous Influx of Data
4.2.2 Volatility in the Oil Prices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Labor
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Grid Operations
5.1.2 Smart Metering
5.1.3 Asset & Workforce Management
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 SAP SE
6.1.4 Dell Inc.
6.1.5 Accenture
6.1.6 Infosys Limited
6.1.7 Intel Corporation
6.1.8 Siemens AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
High-performance Woven Fabric Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Epedigree Software Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024
Soy-based Infant Formula Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Reel Mower Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Aircraft Audio Panel Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Gis In Telecom Sector Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025
Andless Applications Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Soil Cultivation Machinery Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Cerium Tungsten Electrode Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
External Micrometers Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Nucleating And Clarifying Agents Market Size 2020 Share by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026
Weapon Scope Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co