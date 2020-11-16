The “Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Big Data Analytics helps energy utility sector by optimizing power generation and planning. Power generation planning and economic load dispatch are the two most important decision-making processes in power generation. Economic load dispatch in simple terms is matching power supply with the demand for energy from the grid over a short period of time at the lowest possible cost subject to transmission and distribution constraints. Matching energy supply and demand on the network has always been a tight balancing act, and data analytics has a significant role to play by taking advantage of collected energy data and advanced big data analytics techniques.

Market Overview:

The big data analytics market in energy sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.22%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Big data analytics in the energy sector plays a crucial role in reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency. This factor, along with other associated benefits is expected to propel the demand for analytics in the industry.

– The scarcity of fossil fuel is giving rise to alternate sources of energy such as solar, wave, and wind turbines, wherein consumption is increasing at a high pace. Thus, it has become imperative to use advanced tools that use big data-based analytical tools to understand the behavior or adaption of these sources of energy.

– The volatility in oil prices leads to high expenditure in energy-related projects, which creates demand for big data analytics. Additionally, the need for quality information is increasing, owing to the aforementioned factor, which is likely to boost the market growth. The energy sector demands high maintenance for machinery and equipment monitoring, owing to which big data analytics plays an important role.

– However, the lack of skilled employee with specific domain expertise will hinder the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Dell Inc.

Accenture

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation