The “Germany Packaging Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Germany Packaging Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Materials such as plastics, glass, and metals are considered in the scope of the study. The type of packaging of these materials such as rigid and flexible are also considered. The machinery that is used for packaging is not considered in the scope of the market studied.

The packaging industry in Germany is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). With a production volume approximated to hover around EUR 4.1 billion a year Germany’s packaging machine segment is projected to be the number two in the world, behind the US and ahead of Japan and Italy.

– The country is witnessing demand for smaller pack sizes in some packaged food and personal care industries. This trend is further expected to intensify over the forecast period. The increase in terms of smaller or single-person households, the demand for convenience through on-the-go packaging and resealability, and the best-before date strongly benefit the demand in the packaging materials used in the categories of sauces, dressings and condiments, confectionery, and processed fruit and vegetables.

– The increasing employability of women has helped the disposable income saw an upward trend. Further, the high birthrate of newborns in the country is influencing the demand for packaged baby food.

– The consumption of flexible plastics is expected to grow driven by advantages in a lightweight, demand for smaller more convenient packaging and improvements in design.

Over the forecast period, the products that are considered as green packaging is expected to find high deployment owing to the increasing regulations against a high degree of plastic pollution. Owing to such restrictions, paper and glass packaging are anticipated to witness high demand in the industry with a substitution possibility for plastics.

