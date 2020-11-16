The “Germany Packaging Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Germany Packaging Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Materials such as plastics, glass, and metals are considered in the scope of the study. The type of packaging of these materials such as rigid and flexible are also considered. The machinery that is used for packaging is not considered in the scope of the market studied.
Key Market Trends:
Plastic Packaging to Hold Dominant Share
– Being the largest producer of chemicals and plastics in Europe, Germany is Europe’s leading packaging industry.
– According to current trend assessments, the German Plastics Packaging Industry Association is expecting a 5.1% increase in sales for German plastic packaging production in the current year and a 3.9% increase in volume.
– Compared to other packaging products, consumers have shown an increasing inclination towards plastic packaging, as plastic packages are lightweight and easier to handle. Similarly, even the big manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, because of their lower cost of production.
– One noticeable increases are apparent in all segments. In individual product groups such as bottles, price increases in raw material have become noticeable which are reflected in higher revenue growth. If the trend continues as expected this year, sector turnover will reach 15.5 billion euros.
– Furthermore, the plastic packaging market is expected to gradually favor the use of flexible solutions over rigid plastic materials owing to various advantages they offer such as better handling and disposal, cost-effectiveness, greater visual appeal, and convenience.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Germany Packaging Industry Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Demand for Convenient Packaging
4.3.2 Increased Emphasis for Product Differentiation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Stringent Regulations Regarding Non Biodegradable Materials
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Glass
5.1.2 Plastic
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Rigid
5.2.2 Flexible
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverage
5.3.3 Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 House Hold and Personal Care
5.3.5 Other End-user Verticalss
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Ltd.
6.1.2 Ball Corporation
6.1.3 Crown Holdings Incorporated
6.1.4 International Paper Co.
6.1.5 Mondi PLC
6.1.6 Owens-Illinois Inc.
6.1.7 Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
6.1.8 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.9 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
6.1.10 WestRock Co.
6.1.11 Berry Plastics GmbH
6.1.12 Bemis Company Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
