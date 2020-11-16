The “Night Vision Cameras Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Night Vision Cameras market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352818

Scope of the Report:

The night vision cameras are the cameras which are used to intensify human sight under very low light conditions. The market is segmented on the basis of technology and enhancing the safety and security across different industries such as in manufacturing, services, transportation, and military & defense and automobile sectors.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352818

Key Market Trends:

Night Vision System of ADAS Component in Automobile to Account for a Significant Share

– Night vision systems uses a thermographic camera to increase a drivers perception and seeing distance in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicles headlights with the help of near and far IR (infrared), which is giving an opportunity to increase the market growth in night vision cameras market.

– Night vision car cameras are being increasingly used in automobiles, especially in autonomous self-driving cars particularly for navigation applications. Just like humans, hardware components on autonomous vehicles have trouble spotting road signs, pedestrians, animals, road markings, and other items on the road at night. With the help of night vision, autonomous cars would be able to see twice as far ahead as they can now.

– FLIR produces the only automotive-qualified thermal camera that is in cars today. Through Tier 1 automotive supplier Veoneer, more than 500,000 cars have reliable night vision with pedestrian and animal detection, they provide the ability to reliably classify objects in the day and night both including smoke, sun glare, fog.

– The latest camera generation MFC500 from Continental is a crucial part of camera platform and provides solutions ranging from ADAS function to Highly Automated Driving (HAD). It features excellent night vision, high image resolution of up to eight megapixel and wide field of view of up to 125 degrees, enabling cross-traffic objects (vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians etc.) to be detected even earlier. In addition, it includes leading-edge technologies such as machine learning and neural networks to come to a real scene understanding, which will enhance the growth of the market.

North America is Accounted to Hold Highest Market Share

– North America is expected to be the dominant market, with United States accounting for maximum consumption, owing to its large army and military requirements. DVSs (Defence Vision Systems) night vision and surveillance system applications have been installed in armoured and airborne vehicles supported by defence forces in United States, with properties having high-resolution intensified camera using third-generation intensifier coupled to a 1.4MP sensor.

– According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around one-fourth of all US driving is done at night and more than half of all traffic deaths occur at this time, so the use of night vision camera in automobile sector is higly demanded which increases the growth of the market.

– Autolivs mono vision systems have enabled their customers achieve 5-Star NCAP safety rating in North America. It provides general object detection (including pedestrians, children and cyclists, cars and trucks), lane markings, worldwide traffic signs detection and road edges, which gives an opportunity for high demand of this system.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352818

Night Vision Cameras Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Need for Advanced Surveillance Technology

4.3.2 Automotive Night VisionÂ Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 TargettingÂ Through Transparent Obstacles

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Wired Night Vision Cameras

5.1.2 Wireless Night Vision Cameras

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Military & Defense

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Public & Residential Infrastructure

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Research

5.2.6 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Latin America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intevac, Inc.

6.1.2 Photonis

6.1.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.1.4 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

6.1.5 FLIR Systems, Inc.

6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.7 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.8 TAK Technologies Private Limited

6.1.9 Harris Corporation

6.1.10 Tactical Night Vision Company, Inc.

6.1.11 General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies, Inc.

6.1.12 Nivisys, LLC

6.1.13 Sony Corporation

6.1.14 Sharp Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Frac Sand Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

Excavator Breakers Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Portable Soil Field Testing Equipment Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Electro Galvanized Steel Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Photo Editing App Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Transmission Compressor Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Clumping Cat Litter Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Flex LED Strip Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co