Scope of the Report:

Network security and cyber risk management market which was once known to be a concern only for the IT and Banking industry, has now penetrated into every vertical as a serious threat to any business or organization. Awareness and preparedness of these cyber risks have become a priority for consumers, suppliers and manufacturers. While every sector is fast embracing the â€˜Internet of thingsâ€™, they are forced to challenge the existence of cyber threats, risks and malwares; there is thus an increase in focus among regulator

Market Overview:

The network security and cyber risk management market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. In the past, India has been targeted through cyber-attacks primarily for political reasons and trends show that this landscape seems to only gain prominence with the availability of more sophisticated technology and more complex transactions increasing the vulnerability of systems.

– Government initiatives aimed towards digitizing Indian industries is expected to be the major driving factor for the market. Government schemes such as â€˜Make in Indiaâ€™, â€˜Start-Up Indiaâ€™ and â€˜Digital Indiaâ€™ supplements the growth of Cyber Security market in India and is a linking pin towards Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

– In India, Critical infrastructure is owned by both Public Sector and Private sector, both operating with their own norms and protocols for protecting their infrastructure from cyber-attacks. But there is no national security architecture that unifies the efforts taking place in the public sphere and in the private sphere. Major Key Players:

Lucideus Tech

Instasafe

XenArmor

ArraySheild Technologies

Netrika Consulting India Pvt Ltd

Aspirantz InfoSec

Cyberoam

Data Resolve Technologies