The “Chatbot Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chatbot market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A chatbot is an artificial intelligence (AI) software that can simulate a conversation (or a chat) with a user in natural language through messaging applications, websites, mobile apps or through the telephone.

Market Overview:

The Chatbots Market was worth USD 1274.428 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7591.82 million by 2024 registering a CAGR of 34.75% over the period (2019 – 2024). The demand for voice-activated smart devices is gaining high traction due to their high convenience and fully automated processes. Notably, smart speakers, in particular, is becoming ubiquitous.

– A chatbot is basically an artificial intelligence powered application, which converses with a human being to solve a problem or to answer a certain query. This reduces the operational time and enhances efficiency, which is likely to boost the market growth.

– Furthermore, according to Facebook as of early 2018, about 1.4 billion people used messenger applications and are rapidly willing to converse with a chatbot, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

– Though the adoption of the chatbot is at a nascent stage, the adoption rate is increasing. But the relative lack of awareness and convenience has been one of the major issues identified over the last few years restraining the growth of the market, with some of the major vendors looking to address them by introducing interactive features in the product.

– Additionally, in banking and financial industry, the attempt to mitigate the need for live call centers and slit excess costs which are very significantly visible can be achieved with the introduction of the chatbot. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

eGain Corporation

Nuance Communications

Creative Virtual Ltd

Artificial Solutions Inc.

Next IT Corp

[].ai, Inc.

MEOKAY

Botsify

Chatfuel

Bold ai

Dialogflow (Google)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Lex)