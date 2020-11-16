The “Chatbot Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chatbot market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352814
Scope of the Report:
A chatbot is an artificial intelligence (AI) software that can simulate a conversation (or a chat) with a user in natural language through messaging applications, websites, mobile apps or through the telephone.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352814
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Witness High Growth
– In today’s times, the retail offerings are huge, which creates difficulty for a user to navigate through all of them. Though options, such as search and filter are provided by the companies, but they can be clumsy at time’s for a user to navigate. In the retail industry, chatbot basically replicates the real-life experience of the store, wherein the users have to post their desired products and suggestions would be provided by the bot.
– Many retail companies are incorporating their chatbot application to various widely-used messaging apps to offer rich customer experience and solve customer queries.
– Global retail outlets, such as Domino’s are leveraging the advantages of artificial intelligence and machine learning through chatbots, wherein a user can place an order directly through messenger. In February 2017, the company launched its first chatbot integrated with Facebook messenger, which is expected to have an immense impact on the market growth over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– In the Asia-Pacific region, there are numerous startups investing in chatbot technology and machine learning technology. Additionally, small and mid-sized enterprises are rapidly integrating the usage of chatbots in their customer service process offering seamless performance, handling a large number of consumers, and enhancing the customer-engagement techniques.
– For instance, Singapore Life, a Singapore-based insurer, in June 2018, built self-learning chatbot, which made the companys services more accessible to the public through Facebook and other platforms and easier to understand, which is likely to boost the market growth in the region over the forecast period.
– With the rapidly expanding information and communications technology infrastructure in leading economies such as China and India in this region, the market is expected to grow further.
– With the massive population and rising adoption of smartphone users in the region, it is forming a highly promising consumer pool for chatbot market, especially for applications such as personal assistant.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352814
Chatbot Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Domination of Messenger Applications
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Consumer Analytics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Integration Complexities
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-premise
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 IT and Telecommunication
5.3.4 Retail
5.3.5 Utilities
5.3.6 Government
5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 eGain Corporation
6.1.3 Nuance Communications
6.1.4 Creative Virtual Ltd
6.1.5 Artificial Solutions Inc.
6.1.6 Next IT Corp
6.1.7 [24]7.ai, Inc.
6.1.8 MEOKAY
6.1.9 Botsify
6.1.10 Chatfuel
6.1.11 Bold360 ai
6.1.12 Dialogflow (Google)
6.1.13 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Lex)
6.1.14 LiveChat, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Triethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Air Cargo Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024
Seedlac Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Pulp Moulding Machines Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Global Liquid Antifreeze Market Size Analysis 2020 – Emerging Key Players with Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect till 2025
Home Remodeling Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Irrigation Sprinklers Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry
Food Grade Lubricants Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Agricultural Tractor Machinery Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Radiation Protection Textile Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Automotive Condenser Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co