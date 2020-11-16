The “Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Paper is widely used because it is low cost, holds its shape, and is easily decorated. Paper and board are usually measured by weight or calliper. Commercially available glass is made from silica, sodium carbonate and calcium carbonate. The metals used in packaging are predominantly tin-plated or aluminum and are used to make food and drink cans, aerosol cans, tubes, drums, and slip or hinged lid DrumsDrumsboxes for gift sets and selections of confectionery or biscuits. All packs are recyclable.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rigid Packaging Material Paper & Paperboard is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– With the introduction of government initiatives in Saudi Arabia proposing a plan to limit the usage of plastic, paper and paperboard are considered as the next best alternative due to its recyclable properties. The harm that this material causes to the environment is less compared to the plastic packaging and has been established and backed by multiple research reports.
– Economy diversification policies have also expedited the foreign investment. One Window solution for business setup has also been a positive impact on the market. Further, with the already existing food and beverage products using paper and paperboard for different levels of packaging, it becomes easier to gain acceptance from the current set of consumers. Due to the already existing products with paper packaging, it is expected to replace plastic packaging in the future.
– Plastic packaging solutions are currently being used across various industries such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. Plastic packaging has gained significant traction in the healthcare industry due to its high barrier properties, long shelf-life, and durability. The demand for plastic packaging solutions is estimated to continue to grow throughout the forecast period.
Rapid Urbanization and Augmenting Policies Prompts Retail to Experience Significant Market Growth
– To reduce the dependence on the revenues from the Oil and Gas sector, the government is focussing on developments of other industries in order to cater development as well as generate a substantial amount of revenues from other sectors in order to safeguard themselves from the risk that pertains due to the non-renewable nature of fossil fuels.
– The government of Saudi Arabia has aimed towards having a more inclusive role for Saudi nationals through Saudization reforms. In favor of this initiative, the Saudi Arabia government announced the initiative through which it would nationalize 12 economic activities including retailing. Over 40 separate types of retail professions were restricted to Saudi nationals for employment in three phases beginning from September 2018 to January 2019. These include apparel and footwear specialist retailers, homewares and home furnishing stores, electronics and appliance specialist retailers, and jewelry and watch specialist, retailers.
– While the immediate effect of economic restructuring would have resulted in an economic slowdown, recent initiatives are being taken by the government as a part of Saudi Vision 2030, which offers a higher long-term outlook. With foreign direct investments increasing in Saudi Arabia, the retail sector is expected to gain a substantial boost.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Urbanization in the Country
4.3.2 Increased Foreign Direct Investments
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Reforms to Control the Use of Plastic Packaging
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging Type
5.1.1 Flexible
5.1.2 Rigid
5.2 By Packaging Material
5.2.1 Plastic
5.2.2 Glass
5.2.3 Metal
5.2.4 Other Materials
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverage
5.3.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 Retail
5.3.5 Beauty & Personal Care
5.3.6 Other End-user Industry
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ASPCO
6.1.2 Sapin
6.1.3 Napco National
6.1.4 PRINTOPACK
6.1.5 Al-Shams Printing Packaging & Trading Co.
6.1.6 Almoayyed International Group
6.1.7 PACFORT
6.1.8 Bemis Company, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
