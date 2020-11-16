The “Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Paper is widely used because it is low cost, holds its shape, and is easily decorated. Paper and board are usually measured by weight or calliper. Commercially available glass is made from silica, sodium carbonate and calcium carbonate. The metals used in packaging are predominantly tin-plated or aluminum and are used to make food and drink cans, aerosol cans, tubes, drums, and slip or hinged lid DrumsDrumsboxes for gift sets and selections of confectionery or biscuits. All packs are recyclable.

The packaging industry in Saudi Arabia also referred to as the Saudi Arabia packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period 2019-2024. Packaging, especially plastic, has changed the ways in which packaging industry functioned. Packaging solutions that are lightweight, durable and comfortable to the users are some of the factors, which have augmented the use of plastics as a packaging material across the world.

– The moderately growing market is primarily influenced by changing demographics and factors such as urbanization. It is influenced by changing consumer patterns and habits. The changes related to income patterns and the respective disposable income has influenced the demands of the packaging material for different industries.

– With the urbanization and growth of industries in Saudi Arabia, the packaging industry has gained a significant boost in the demand levels. Presence of Raw material has also been a critical demand influencer. With major revenue generated from the oil and gas sector, Saudi Arabia is planning to develop other industries to limit the dependency in Oil and Gas revenues and diversify its economy.

